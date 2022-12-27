Read full article on original website
Related
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25
An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
CSP: 20-25 vehicles involved in crash on southbound I-25 in Weld County
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
cpr.org
Suncor has shut down Colorado’s only refinery. That’s raising concerns about air quality and higher gas prices
Colorado's only oil and gas refinery is offline and might not resume full operations until March, raising concerns about gas prices and local air quality after a series of recent incidents. In a press release issued yesterday, Suncor Energy announced it closed its Commerce City refinery last Saturday — Christmas...
Mile High Tree NYE Countdown canceled due to storm damage
DENVER — The massive digital tree that has been lighting up Civic Center Park for the last month is closing after it was damaged in Wednesday night's winter storm. Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to Visit Denver,...
Man attacked by juveniles on RTD train calls for more security measures
Warren Martin was randomly attacked by a group of juveniles while on an RTD train last month. While he's physically healed from most of his injuries, he's still working through the mental trauma.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Heavier than expected snowfall hits Boulder County
A storm system out of the Pacific Northwest brought heavier than expected snowfall to Boulder County Wednesday night. Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch said Boulder recorded 9.3 inches of snow, while the National Weather Service reported the Boulder County foothills received anywhere from 9 to 12 inches. Longmont meteorologist Gregory Byrd...
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
Aurora police identify suspect in double shooting at tattoo shop
Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a tattoo shop in Aurora.
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says Police
Active shooter throws Molotov cocktail into Jehovah's witness center in ColoradoPhoto byINC. In a Jehovah's Witness facility in Thornton, Colorado, a husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself in the head. The bomb squad was called in because of a "suspect item."
9News
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Toshio Gilmore, 33, was found fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2014. Gilmore's family and police ask for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Denver man charged with allegedly killing 2 men whose bodies were found near freeway ramps
DENVER (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered near freeway ramps. On Dec. 20, Denver Police announced they were conducting a homicide investigation involving an adult male who was killed near the I-70 at North Washington Street.
Arapahoe County deputy dies while on duty
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
KRDO
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020. Stauch filed...
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Information wanted in murder of 15-year-old in West Colfax neighborhood
Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
1310kfka.com
3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont
An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
Comments / 0