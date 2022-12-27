ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

K99

Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25

An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Mile High Tree NYE Countdown canceled due to storm damage

DENVER — The massive digital tree that has been lighting up Civic Center Park for the last month is closing after it was damaged in Wednesday night's winter storm. Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to Visit Denver,...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Heavier than expected snowfall hits Boulder County

A storm system out of the Pacific Northwest brought heavier than expected snowfall to Boulder County Wednesday night. Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch said Boulder recorded 9.3 inches of snow, while the National Weather Service reported the Boulder County foothills received anywhere from 9 to 12 inches. Longmont meteorologist Gregory Byrd...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont

An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
AURORA, CO

