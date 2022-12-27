Wells Enterprises will be laying off fewer workers at its Dunkirk plant than originally planned. An updated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice posted by the New York State Department of Labor on Wednesday shows that a total of 183 workers will get laid off, which is lower than the 319 layoffs announced in the previous WARN notice filed in September. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas tells WDOE News that while he is still unhappy that there will still be layoffs, he called it "encouraging news" for the future of the plant. The layoffs are still scheduled to take effect on Saturday, December 31st.

