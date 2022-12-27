ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Poloncarz slams Brown on snow cleanup, assumes some city plow workload

Calling the City of Buffalo's efforts to plow streets “embarrassing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested Wednesday that the county should take over snow removal efforts during severe storms, and for now, has done so from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line, south to downtown. "The city unfortunately is...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
LAFAYETTE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wells Enterprises Laying Off Fewer Workers at Dunkirk Plant

Wells Enterprises will be laying off fewer workers at its Dunkirk plant than originally planned. An updated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice posted by the New York State Department of Labor on Wednesday shows that a total of 183 workers will get laid off, which is lower than the 319 layoffs announced in the previous WARN notice filed in September. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas tells WDOE News that while he is still unhappy that there will still be layoffs, he called it "encouraging news" for the future of the plant. The layoffs are still scheduled to take effect on Saturday, December 31st.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: Modern Disposal garbage collection update

The Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced, “Modern Disposal will be performing regularly scheduled trash pickup for this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30. Those who normally are scheduled to have Monday or Tuesday garbage pickups will be pushed back to next week. There will be no item restrictions for those two days (Jan. 2-3).”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy