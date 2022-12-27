Tesla stock slumps 11% in a day, as Elon Musk's car firm overtakes Meta

Tesla shares slumped 11 percent on Tuesday, surpassing Meta to become the worst-performing tech stock of 2022.

The company has lost more than half its value since the start of October as investors worry that Twitter was taking much of Chief Executive Elon Musk's time while fretting about his stake sale in the electric-car maker.

They claim the acquisition and subsequent chaos which has seen Musk take a hands-on approach to running the social media network has distracted him from running the car company, and badly damaged its finances.

The drop, the lowest in two years, comes after Reuters reported that Musk's company suspended production at its Shanghai Gigafactory on Saturday.

Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

'There's no question there are demand fears,' Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes said, citing a delivery forecast cut from Chinese rival Nio Inc in the key market.

Hayes also added that Tesla's stock was facing a 'perfect storm' of high-interest rates, tax loss selling and share sales by some funds that hold a significant amount of Tesla stock.

Tax loss selling is when an investor sells an asset at a capital loss to lower or eliminate the capital gain realized by other investments, for income tax purposes.

Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis showed that prices of used Tesla cars were falling faster than those of other carmakers, weighing on demand for the company's new vehicles rolling off the assembly line.

On Friday Musk had said he would not sell any more shares in Tesla for 18 months or more in an apparent attempt to comfort shareholders who have watched the stock drop nearly half of its value since the CEO's purchase of Twitter went through in October.

'I'm not selling any stock for 18 to 24 months,' Musk said during an audio-only Twitter Spaces group conversation on Friday.

In terms of Musk's involvement with Twitter, it had already been suggested he intended to lead the firm only temporarily and last month he told a court he planned to find someone else to do the top job.

Warning Twitter had been 'in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May', he tweeted: 'The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.'

Stocks closed lower Tuesday, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq composite finished 1.4 percent lower.

Both indexes were coming off their third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1 percent gain.

Trading was mostly muted as U.S. markets reopened following the long holiday weekend.

Markets in Asia and Europe mostly rose after China said it will drop nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions next month.

The move could ease some supply chain challenges for companies that source goods from China, but it could also lead to more spending by consumers there, which could fuel inflation, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

'Reopening seems to rekindle some inflationary concerns, where the Chinese consumer is kind of let back out and goes back to consuming,' Hainlin said. 'Maybe that's adding to the inflation price pressures.'

The S&P 500 fell 15.57 points to 3,829.25. The Nasdaq dropped 144.64 points to 10,353.23. The Dow rose 37.63 points to 33,241.56.

Technology and communication services companies accounted for a big share of the decliners in the S&P 500. Apple fell 1.4 percent and Netflix lost 3.7 percent.

Airlines stocks fell broadly. A massive winter storm caused widespread delays and forced several carriers to cancel flights over the weekend. Delta Air Lines closed 0.8 percent lower, American Airlines dropped 1.4 percent and JetBlue slid 1.1 percent.

Southwest Airlines slid 6 percent after the company had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather.

The federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers.

Elsewhere around the world, shares mostly rose Tuesday after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business.

China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, starting Jan. 8. They will still need a negative virus test within 48 hours of their departure and to wear masks on their flights.

But it was the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures that have severely limited travel to and from the world's No. 2 economy.

'With economic activity floundering, and multinationals questioning the viability of China as a sourcing location, policymakers have - as so many times in the past - adopted a very business-like approach,' Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Companies welcomed the move as an important step toward reviving slumping business activity.

China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out infections. It has dropped or eased rules on testing, quarantines and movement, trying to reverse an economic slump.

But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients, and authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1 percent to 3,096.57. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday, as were those in Australia.