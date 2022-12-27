ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events

Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
wabi.tv

‘It’s extremely tragic:’ Maine highway deaths jumped in 2022

Maine (WABI) - The number of crashes on Maine highways - reaching a 15-year high in 2022. Officials are calling this uptick in fatal crashes ‘horrendous.’. “For us it’s extremely tragic. It’s never just a number. It’s always a person,” said Lauren Stewart of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities

We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Caring for those with Alzheimer’s during the holidays

Maine (WABI) - The holidays can be stressful for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. We spoke with the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine to hear how we can help those dealing with the disease during the holidays. The Alzheimer’s Association is available to you for around-the-clock...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy