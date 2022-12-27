Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage
ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events
Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
wabi.tv
‘It’s extremely tragic:’ Maine highway deaths jumped in 2022
Maine (WABI) - The number of crashes on Maine highways - reaching a 15-year high in 2022. Officials are calling this uptick in fatal crashes ‘horrendous.’. “For us it’s extremely tragic. It’s never just a number. It’s always a person,” said Lauren Stewart of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities
We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership
AUGUSTA, Maine — A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it's supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
wabi.tv
Caring for those with Alzheimer’s during the holidays
Maine (WABI) - The holidays can be stressful for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. We spoke with the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine to hear how we can help those dealing with the disease during the holidays. The Alzheimer’s Association is available to you for around-the-clock...
Report reveals DHHS knew of Maddox Williams before his death
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maddox Williams was three years old at the time of his death, and Maine's Department of Health and Human Services had been aware of the child's circumstances since his birth in January 2018. According to a DHHS report, Maddox's mother, Jessica Trefethen, had used prescribed methadone...
Maine DEP gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
wabi.tv
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
