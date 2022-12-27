Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Trademarks His Viral Foot Tap
Jim Jones has revealed he’s trademarked his signature foot tap that he did while giving a winter weather storm update back in 2019. In the iconic clip, which was delivered during a massive snowstorm that pummeled New York City in December of that year, Jones served as the Big Apple’s weatherman as he gave an update on the storm.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Is Hiding From Being Served, Says Former Business Manager
Kanye West is usually omnipresent and shaking up pop culture with his antics, but he’s reportedly been missing in action in recent weeks. According to AllHipHop, the rapper and producer’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has been unable to get in contact with the polarizing rap star as he tries to sue Ye for a breach of contract.
HipHopDX.com
Usher Shuts Down G Herbo's Claim He's A Better Singer
G Herbo believes he can sing Usher’s music better than Usher himself, but the R&B legend begs to differ. Herbo showed his lighter side this week by posting a video of himself singing along to Usher’s 2004 song “Superstar” during a car journey, even hitting the high notes that open the Confessions track.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have revealed they’re now the proud parents of a baby girl they’ve named Halo Marie Cannon. Scott first announced she was pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child in October. The model has a four-year-old from a previous relationship, while she and Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen last year. Sadly, Zen passed away at just five months old in December 2021.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Branded ‘2nd Most Cap Rapper’ By Affiliate Of Late Rival FBG Duck
Lil Durk has millions of fans around the world but not everyone believes he’s living out his raps in real life. FBG Young has compiled a list of his top drill rappers ever and Durkio came in at the No. 10 spot while the FBG Duck affiliate branded Smurk as the second “most cap rapper” out of Chi-town.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Goes Off On J-Hood Following Math Hoffa Interview: ‘Stop Lying On People’s Names’
Styles P is not too happy with former D-Block rapper J-Hood for claiming in a new interview that The LOX took at least $35,000 from him. Earlier this week, J-Hood paid a visit to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion and shared a story about his deal with D-Block, which he deemed less than favorable. According to Hood, his house burned down and he had to use the $25,000 advance The LOX gave him to take care of the situation along with his mother.
HipHopDX.com
Benny The Butcher & Jim Jones Brave Deadly New York Blizzard
Benny The Butcher and Jim Jones have given their respective updates on the deadly winter storm that has ravaged parts of the Empire State. Dubbed Storm Elliott, the deadly blizzard arrived on December 20 and has hit various parts of the country with extreme snow and sub-zero temperatures. By the time it hit the East coast, the storm had intensified into a “winter bomb cyclone” with blizzard-like conditions that gave the country one of the coldest and most fatal Christmas seasons in modern history.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Salutes Young Thug, Tributes Fallen Friend On 'Letter To Big Dump'
NBA YoungBoy has taken a moment to shout out Young Thug on a brand new track, as well as his late friend Big Dump, who was murdered back in 2018. Over a backdrop of emotional piano keys, “Letter To Big Dump” hears YoungBoy deliver some of his signature melodic crooning, as he prays for Thug’s release following his arrest in the highly publicized YSL RICO case earlier this year.
HipHopDX.com
Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled & Funk Flex For 'Using' Him
Benzino has taken a few shots at DJ Khaled and Funk Flex because he believes they both used him to get famous. The former owner of The Source magazine came at the pair via a lengthy post on Twitter, and said they never gave him his flowers for providing them with a platform to succeed.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Accepts Award For Best ‘Hot Ones’ Reactions
Kid Cudi is now the proud recipient of a Hot Ones award for ‘Best Reactions’ for the popular show’s latest season. The Cleveland native appeared in an October 2022 episode in season 19, and had some extremely animated reactions to the hot sauces he was tasting as he fielded questions from the show’s host, Sean Evans. Apparently this was a moment he’d been waiting years for, which he noted in his acceptance speech of sorts for his new accolade.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Finally Secures Eminem Air Jordans: ‘Been Trying To Get These For So Long’
DJ Khaled has finally got his hands on a pair of Eminem’s ultra-rare Nike Air Jordan 4 “Encore” kicks — and he hasn’t been able to contain his excitement. Khaled hopped on Instagram Wednesday (December 28) to celebrate finally being able to purchase what is now one of his most prized possessions.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Questions Why He Should Stop Listening To R. Kelly’s Music
Yung Joc wants to know why it’s culturally unacceptable to listen to R. Kelly‘s music after his conviction, but art from people like Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Sheen hasn’t gotten the same treatment. The rapper/media personality discussed the topic in an interview with Vlad TV published on...
HipHopDX.com
Future Only Rapper To Spend Entirety Of 2022 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Future has been recognized as the only rapper to spend the entirety of 2022 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing other rap superstars including Drake. The data was shared in a tweet by Hip Hop All Day, which shows that King Pluto spent a total of 52 weeks atop the chart, aided in part by his ninth studio album I NEVER LIKED YOU which dropped earlier this year.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk & Only The Family 'Loyal Bros 2' Could Have Used More Brotherhood
In the face of fracturing rap crews and dormant Hip Hop labels, Lil Durk’s Only The Family collective stands for a type of loyalty — a brand of continuity — that almost feels nostalgic to the Murder Incs, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records of the past. The clique’s been there through all the various points in Durkio’s unconventional rise-fall-and-rise-again.
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Lyrics In MIT Rap Lecture: Watch
Lupe Fiasco‘s introductory lecture for his “Rap Theory & Practice” course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is available to watch online. The Drill Music in Zion lyricist shared a video of the 90-minute lecture on Twitter on Tuesday (December 27) while announcing that registration for next semester’s course was now open.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Preaches Individuality As ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Surpasses 1M Sales
Lil Uzi Vert has picked up another platinum plaque thanks to their latest single, “Just Wanna Rock,” and with it, they’ve shared some advice on being individual. On Monday (December 26), Chart Data announced Lil Uzi Vert’s EDM-tinged hit “Just Wanna Rock” had sold over 1 million units across the country. Baby Pluto took to his Instagram a day after to revel in the good news by posting a screenshot of OurGenerationMusic‘s IG post about the feat.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Is Officially A Pro Skateboarder
Lil Wayne has officially become a professional skateboarder, with the Young Money rapper receiving his first-ever “pro model” board. The moment went down over the holiday weekend, with pro skaters Torey Pudwill, Keelan Dadd and Yosef Ratleff surprising Weezy — who first began skating over 10 years ago — at a private skatepark.
