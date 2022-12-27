Styles P is not too happy with former D-Block rapper J-Hood for claiming in a new interview that The LOX took at least $35,000 from him. Earlier this week, J-Hood paid a visit to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion and shared a story about his deal with D-Block, which he deemed less than favorable. According to Hood, his house burned down and he had to use the $25,000 advance The LOX gave him to take care of the situation along with his mother.

