Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case

A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved. The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution. As a result, Rocky and Relli...
Law & Crime

Young Thug Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Racketeering Case, Agrees to Testify About Drive-By Shooting

A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

