A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved. The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution. As a result, Rocky and Relli...

3 DAYS AGO