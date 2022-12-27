Read full article on original website
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case
A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved. The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution. As a result, Rocky and Relli...
Young Thug Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Racketeering Case, Agrees to Testify About Drive-By Shooting
A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend
Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
