Carol Ann Stanchfield
Carol Ann Stanchfield, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Carol was born on April 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roy and Laura (Wietor) Salter. Carol was born into a quaint family farm, where she learned the value of family and hard work. Carol would tell stories of going to church with her mom on Sundays, and getting home in time so her mom could watch the Packers. While Carol didn’t carry on the same love for the Packers that her mom did, she often spoke of the lessons learned from her parents like hard work, kindness, caring, compassion and always treating people well. Carol went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, where she met the love of her life, George. Upon George’s return from the Korean War, they were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together.
Willard Walter
Willard (Willie) E. Walter, age 86, formerly of Mayville, passed away swiftly and peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Willie was born on January 8, 1936, in Mauston to a large farming family. He was born the 11th of 12 children. Willie was united in marriage to Marie Adele Nelson in 1955, in Mauston. Together they had three children, Jerry, Sherry and Kerry.
Barbara E. Kerchoff
Barbara E. Kerchoff (nee Tautges), 82, Iron Ridge, (formerly Mayville, Germantown) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Andrew’s the Apostle, LeRoy with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be at church on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Mausoleum, Mequon.
USCellular Sponsors L.H.S. Marching “Band’s” Florida Performances
USCellular Sponsors L.H.S. Marching “Band’s” Florida Performances USCELLULAR The Lomira High School (LHS) Marching Band received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program to help pay for the group’s travel to Orlando to perform at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios in March 2023. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support.
Lomira Students Participate in Young Leaders Breakfast
Lomira Students Participate in Young Leaders Breakfast Lomira High School students, from left, Evan Casper, Carter Hahn, Sasha Doyle and Grant Luedtke on Dec. 6 at the Youth Leaders Breakfast organized by the Young Professionals of Fond du Lac. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac (YPF), a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, recently hosted its second annual Young Leaders Breakfast event.
