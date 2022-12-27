Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
mauinow.com
100 homes and 60 businesses impacted by Water outage on South Kīhei Road
The Department of Water Supply will be conducting an emergency mainline repair on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei in response to a report made earlier today. Water service will be out tentatively for six hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in order to make necessary repairs. The affected area will begin at South Kīhei Road between the Kīhei boat ramp and Kamaʻole Beach Park 1. The water service outage will affect 100 homes and 60 businesses and 100 fire hydrants.
mauinow.com
Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers
For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
mauinow.com
Union: Some at Maui’s hospital get paid less than Chick-fil-A; rally seeks better Maui Health wages
Allen Moreno said he loves his full-time job as ICU nurse aide at Maui’s main hospital — but retail giant Target down the street pays more. “There are many higher paying jobs,” he told Maui Now on Thursday. “Target overnight makes more than I do, and I work at the intensive care unit. Chick-fil-A has very competitive wages.”
mauinow.com
Mayor Victorino says acquisition of 45 acres from A&B is now final
In one of his last official actions as Maui County’s top executive, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today he has signed documents needed to finalize the acquisition of 45 acres of parks, coastal lands and portions of Dairy Road, from Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. “This is a day to celebrate,”...
mauinow.com
Maui County Farm Bureau announces 2022 award winners
The Maui County Farm Bureau honored Kai Pelayo, the community affairs manager with Bayer-Maui, as its Member of the Year during a holiday gathering on Dec. 14 at the Kula Community Center. The organization’s other 2022 award winners were:. Friend of Farmer: Joyce Kawakami, Feed My Sheep. Mike Lyons...
mauinow.com
Maui Health ends COVID-19 community vaccination lobby clinic
Maui Health has ended its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in the hospital lobby due to decreased demand. The final clinic date at the Maui Memorial Medical Center lobby was Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. “Most pharmacies, clinics and doctors’ offices around the county are now providing COVID-19 vaccines for their patients,”...
mauinow.com
Maui police continue DUI enforcement through New Year’s
The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign through the New Year’s weekend. Continued increased intoxication checkpoints at various locations will be set throughout Maui County as part of the effort to eliminate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With inauguration days away, Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen busy building his team
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In six days, Mayor-elect Rick Bissen will be sworn into office as Maui County’s new leader. And as of late, Bissen’s been busy building his team. He said he’s gone through hundreds of applicants and made the decision on his cabinet. There will be some familiar faces around 200 South High Street in Wailuku — but mostly fresh faces.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
mauinow.com
Maui Health employees extend holiday cheer to 44 families in need
Maui Health employees across each of five facilities continued their annual tradition of giving this year, spreading holiday cheer and hundreds of gifts with 44 Maui County families in need. the distribution was made through Maui Family Support Services’ Adopt-A-Family program. This year, employees were able to meet some...
mauinow.com
New round of MEO Core Four Business Planning course begins Jan. 3
The first Core Four Business Planning series of 2023, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, at MEO. Classes will be available in-person and live via Zoom. Core Four offers a total of 24 hours of instruction on how to start, operate and grow...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui are investigating after police fatally shot a man who was “wielding a weapon over his head” in Kahului on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearby officers responded...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon
KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.
