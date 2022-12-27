The Department of Water Supply will be conducting an emergency mainline repair on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei in response to a report made earlier today. Water service will be out tentatively for six hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in order to make necessary repairs. The affected area will begin at South Kīhei Road between the Kīhei boat ramp and Kamaʻole Beach Park 1. The water service outage will affect 100 homes and 60 businesses and 100 fire hydrants.

