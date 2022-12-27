ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, FL

Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water

By Kandace Blake
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfQKn_0jw0d8Zt00

“I got up way before they did and turned the water on in the tub and got enough in there where I could kind of wash up,” said Roosevelt Carter.

Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in his Midway community going on four days of no to very little water pressure, a problem that started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon, was not yet resolved.

"I couldn't take a shower last night and I can't take a shower now. There's a little bit of water pressure," said Carter.

Lori Pilz is the Director of Member Services for Talquin Electric. The company says they experienced outages in its four-county coverage area that also includes Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.

“It was during the cold temperature during the holiday weekend. Basically, the high demand was a result of dripping faucets to prevent freezing of pipes and leaks on the system,” said Pilz.

Pilz says they understand that this was an unfortunate event to happen during the holiday weekend. The company expects water levels to return to normal by the end of today.

“Tank levels are recovering, and water pressure will increase as the tank levels increase. We’ve been working all weekend and will continue to monitor those levels today,” said Pilz.

Talquin is now asking that everyone preserves their water.

As he waits for things to return to normal, Carter is now asking that more be done to keep this from happening in the future.

“The system in Midway needs to be upgraded,” said Carter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents

On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Kids 2022

There’s never a dull moment as a Southern child! Between hunting, fishing, beach-going, Coca-cola tasting, sports, keeping up with their favorite shows, tending to pets, and eating all the pizza — we can’t keep up!. 1. Rhealynn Mills. Age: 8 years old. Siblings: Kale Milles (11) Parents/Caretakers:...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County

After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city. “I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy