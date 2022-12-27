ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaver Lake, CA

Water main break leaves 40% of Shaver Lake without water

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PR1p_0jw0csTf00 Almost half of Shaver Lake has been left without water during a winter storm on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a water main break has caused about 40% of Shaver Lake to lose water.

The water main break happened in the area of Timber Ridge and Bretz Mill roads.

As a storm continues to roll through the area, officials say crews most likely won't be able to fix the break until Wednesday.

Its unclear what caused the water main break at this time.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 1

Related
goldrushcam.com

Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning - Begins Thursday Evening for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)

December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning and is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M. PST. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and higher elevations and travel will be difficult...
WAWONA, CA
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood

Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold

December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy