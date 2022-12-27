Read full article on original website
Related
kauainownews.com
Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island
With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
kauainownews.com
High bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beach canceled
Update: The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled the high bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beachi. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Original story: The Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting Wai‘ohai Beach on Kaua‘i for high levels of bacteria....
mauinow.com
Liane Endo named Maui Community Correctional Center warden
The Department of Public Safety announced the selection of four new wardens, including Liane Endo as warden of the Maui Community Correctional Center, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.
KHON2
The Hawaii State Department of Transportation Presents ” The Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program”
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s “Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program” discusses how parents can teach their children about traffic safety. As the Holidays continue, The Hawaii State Department of Transportation HDOT) is encouraging parents to define the roles of a “pedestrian”...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Department’s new chief comes aboard in January
During a special meeting Thursday morning in Hilo, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Andrew Burian to serve as acting chief until Benjamin T. Moszkowicz takes his post as the island’s new top cop in January. Burian’s appointment comes as the current interim chief Kenneth Bugado...
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
bigislandnow.com
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE: Academic recovery from pandemic fallout could take years for Hawaii students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, Board of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. But he added that everyone is working together to move progress faster. According to a national report, it’ll take...
bigislandgazette.com
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
bigislandgazette.com
Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
KITV.com
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
bigislandgazette.com
133 Grants Awarded to Small-Scale Ag Applicants on Big Island
The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced the award of 579 grants, totaling $2,684,350, for small-scale agriculture; including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that are food insecure. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP). The applications...
17 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.
Comments / 0