The Department of Public Safety announced the selection of four new wardens, including Liane Endo as warden of the Maui Community Correctional Center, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.

