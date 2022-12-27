ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS on track for historic elimination of Hepatitis C by 2025 thanks to pioneering drug deal

The NHS is on track to eliminate Hepatitis C in England by 2025 thanks to a pioneering drug deal and campaign to find and help people at risk, health chiefs have said.

NHS England said the measures are helping to dramatically cut deaths five years ahead of global targets.

Dedicated 'Find And Treat' programmes have also helped the NHS drive down Hepatitis C cases among vulnerable communities Credit: Getty

It comes after a five-year contract worth almost £1 billion to buy antiviral drugs for patients has seen deaths from Hepatitis C - including liver disease and cancer - fall by 35%.

The World Health Organisation had set a target of 10%.

Dedicated "Find And Treat" programmes have also helped the NHS drive down Hepatitis C cases among vulnerable communities such as the homeless.

They may suffer worse outcomes than the general population as they are do not have regular contact with health services.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, said the NHS is "leading the world" in the drive to save lives and eliminate Hepatitis C while also tackling a "significant" health inequality.

He said: "Thanks to targeted screening and because the NHS has a proven track record of striking medicine agreements that give patients access to the latest drugs, we are on track to beat global targets and become the first country to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2030 - which will be a landmark achievement."

St Mungo's is one of the charities behind the Find And Treat outreach programmes which aim to ensure no one, including those historically hard to reach and treat, is left behind in the fight against Hepatitis C.

It has seen specialist teams provide same-day screenings along with help to complete a full course of treatment.

Substance use, sharing toothbrushes, razors and other general lifestyle factors associated with sleeping rough are among a range of reasons putting the homeless at a higher risk of contracting Hepatitis C.

