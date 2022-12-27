ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurman Thomas Family Foundation raising thousands to help in storm recovery

By James Kattato
 3 days ago
This blizzard has rocked so many, but local organizations around the area are helping to make sure people can get back to their feet.

The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation is working to help by starting another major fundraiser this year. In May, they had their 5-14 fundraiser, which raised over $100,000 days after the shooting. Now, this snowstorm fundraiser has raised just under $20,000 with more expected to come.

"It makes us feel really good that people trust us with their money. Thurman and I say this all the time. We are blessed to have a platform. We will always use our platform for good," Foundation director, Patti Thomas said.

You can find more information on ways you can donate by clicking here .

