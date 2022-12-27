Kingsland man dies after his car smashed into tractor-trailer, which overturned on his car, FHP says
A 26-year-old man from Kingsland died Tuesday after a tractor-trailer he collided with fell on top of his car in Yulee.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on eastbound State Road 200 when the man ran a red light at U.S. 17.
His vehicle then smashed into the tractor trailer, which overturned on top of his vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
