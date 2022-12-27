Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia man threatens to kill park rangers during dock inspection
A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.
'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's office still looking into death of Walter French
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and Milledgeville Police continue working to close out 14 unsolved homicides. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha looks into what happened to Walter French. February 2, 2014, was Super Bowl Sunday. Many folks in the Litenham Trailer Park in the Harrisburg neighborhood tuned in...
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested
UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville. The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search...
41nbc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car
MILAN, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Milan. 29-year-old Brandon Daniel Spires was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort according to a press release.
WALB 10
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
WMAZ
'Make a plan': Warner Robins officer passionate about driving sober
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — From 2019 to 2020, Houston County saw an increase in fatal traffic accidents involving alcohol. That's according to The Governor's Office of Highway Safety in Georgia. You know the saying -- 'Do not drink. Arrive alive.' Those are the words the Warner Robins Police Department...
Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire
A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed a man and then drove to another city to set his own truck on fire. Brandon Daniel Spires, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort, of Milan.
allongeorgia.com
Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson
Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
wgxa.tv
Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
41nbc.com
Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
wgxa.tv
Washington County Jail staff member taken to hospital after laundry room fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Comments / 3