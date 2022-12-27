Read full article on original website
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of...
Quiet weather as we close 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rather benign weather can be expected today and New Year’s Eve as high pressure move overhead. We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday with highs in the 40s in many areas. New Year’s Eve will be mild but with increasing clouds from the...
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
Quiet weather to end 2022.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for quiet weather as we close the year. Friday will be mostly sunny with slightly above normal temperatures. New Year’s Eve will have slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. There will be some changes as we immediately begin the new year. A storm system is set to impact the plains Sunday through the middle of next week.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
Mild and quiet conditions last until New Year’s Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This evening we will see gradually clearing skies with areas of patchy fog developing out towards the plains, this will include areas from Buffalo to Wall South Dakota. We will be slightly colder than last night with lows in the teens to mid 20s for this evening. As we head into Friday, we will see mostly clear skies across the region as temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to low 40s for Friday afternoon winds will be breezy for areas such as Gillette Wyoming, Pine Ridge, and Martin South Dakota with wind gusts up 20 miles per hour.
New Year Brings in Prolonged Weather System
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging travels to check its website often and exercise caution over the New Year weekend. Moderate to heavy snow will start falling in the western mountains this afternoon and gradually spread south to Interstate 80 into tomorrow. Then the storm front...
Not as warm to end 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. Temperatures will not be as warm, but still above average with many in the 20s. Temperatures trend closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s to low 40s across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a few snow showers possible at times. Friday will be mostly sunny.
Winter weather settling in across portions of Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is back in Nebraska, with advisories issued across several portions of the state. In Red Willow County, McCook was one of the first locations to see significant snow in Nebraska today, as the storm started in the southwest part of the state and moved northeast.
High winds, heavy snow to impact I-80, I-25 in Wyoming from Thursday into New Year’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors can expect weather to impact travel conditions from Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Sections of both I-25 and I-80 could see wind gusts of up to...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
SD DOT provides update on snow cleanup
"We definitely have a lot of drifting that needs to be pushed back along with a lot of roads that have ice and compacted snow," Smith said.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
