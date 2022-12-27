RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This evening we will see gradually clearing skies with areas of patchy fog developing out towards the plains, this will include areas from Buffalo to Wall South Dakota. We will be slightly colder than last night with lows in the teens to mid 20s for this evening. As we head into Friday, we will see mostly clear skies across the region as temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to low 40s for Friday afternoon winds will be breezy for areas such as Gillette Wyoming, Pine Ridge, and Martin South Dakota with wind gusts up 20 miles per hour.

