TV broadcaster and pioneer in journalism, Barbra Walters dies at 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed to CNN: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women." Walters started her career in 1951 as a journalist and worked as a host on many famous programs like Today, The

26 MINUTES AGO