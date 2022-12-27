ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp Feels Diana Jenkins Has “Overstayed Her Welcome” On The Show

By Allisun
 3 days ago
You know how you kind of only want to go to a hair stylist who also has good hair? I try to use that general theory in several aspects of life in general. For example, the best person to realize that someone is annoying, unnecessary , and needs to move on is someone who also had to realize they are annoying, unnecessary, and needed to move on.

Hey guess what, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is in the news again! That’s such a crazy coincidence. John Mellencamp’s daughter joined RHOBH back in 2018 for Season 8 but by Season 10 Bravo asked her to pack her toys and go home . Why, you may ask? Because, well, so many people were irked by Teddi she was actually let go – much to the dismay of Kyle Richards .

Teddi recently appeared on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast and spoke on something she knows a lot about, overstaying your welcome. Heavy . has all of the juicy details . When the host asked Teddi which Housewife needs to go , Teddi replied she didn’t find Diana Jenkins all that great. What do you have against constant lip-licking, Teddi? Is Teddi trying to say a superior smug attitude is not what the viewing audience wants to see?

“[ Diana ] overstayed her welcome — I mean, I will just go to ‘Beverly Hills,’ and it’s only been one season but I don’t need to see Diana again. I feel like I really liked her when I met her but she was something else on this show and I don’t need to see it.” Raise your hand if you are agreeing with Teddi and then perhaps move slightly to the left in the event of a rogue lightning strike.

Diana , who is the former wife of British investor Roger Jenkins, was said to be too affluent to be a successful Bravo star, in Teddi’s opinion. Oh, is that backpedaling? Perhaps Teddi is concerned Diana will come for her like Teresa Giudice when she also received an unsavory rating from Teddi. She explained, “If you are so rich, don’t go on the ‘Housewives,’ like, really, if you are so over the top rich, and you can sue anybody you want, you can do this, you can do that , you are not going to deliver in the way someone who is a little bit thirsty is going to deliver.”

Please forgive me for this, but, Teddi has a point (as I duck and cover.) Diana brought very little to the show, other than her sheer desperation desire to have a Bond girl villain edit. We get it, she has fancy outfits and a huge bank balance, but that cannot buy her way into the hearts of Bravo fans. Just because you are rich doesn’t mean you are interesting. RHOBH is on pause until filming picks up in 2023, after the audience and the cast try to forget the previous season . It remains to be seen if Diana will once again have a diamond, or if she’ll just have to visit a jewelry store instead.

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH TEDDI? SHOULD DIANA RETURN TO RHOBH? WHO ELSE HAS OVERSTAYED THEIR WELCOME ON BRAVO?

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]

Lisa Mclane
2d ago

Teddi boringcamp you need mind your own business and stop trying to stay relevant. I just can't believe this woman who people don't like and she knows it just keeps staying like a cockroach

