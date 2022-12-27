Read full article on original website
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Southern California is set to experience a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday while a powerful winter storm is expected to hit Northern California starting late Monday and bring several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor...
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
