Five things to know when UAlbany men’s basketball faces Virginia on Wednesday

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller UAlbany men’s basketball player Jonathan Beagle interviews with media before practice at UAlbany SEFCU Arena in Albany on June 27.

Here are five things to know when UAlbany plays at Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a non-conference men’s basketball game:

OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS

UAlbany (5-9) enters off an 83-78 win over Northern Illinois on the road Dec. 20. Virginia (8-2), ranked 13th in this week’s AP poll, suffered a 66-64 loss to Miami (Fla.) that same day. The Great Danes put five players in double digits, led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 23 points. Also reaching the mark were Jonathan Beagle and Da’Kquan Davis, each with 14, Malik Edmead with 12 and Trey Hutcheson with 10.

The Cavaliers got 20 points from Ben Vander Plas, off the bench, while Kihei Clark scored 13, and Reece Beekman had 10.

70 IS A MAGIC NUMBER

Virginia averages 70.2 points per game, and one can see why it wants to reach that number. The Cavaliers scored 70 or more points in their first six games for the first time since 2003-04. They’ve averaged 64 ppg in the four games since, when they’re 2-2.

Virginia is 150-11 when scoring at least 70 points under coach Tony Bennett.

IF YOU’RE HERE, YOU’LL BE USED

Before the LIU game, UAlbany coach Dwayne Killings said he’s going to start the five guys who give him the most energy. Lately, that’s meant starting Amsterdam native Marcus Jackson, which made him the 10th of 12 players to start for the Great Danes this season.

Furthermore, UAlbany rotates in players at a somewhat brisk pace. Of the 10 players still playing this season, they are averaging 19.8 minutes per man.

DON’T LEAVE SOMEONE OPEN

Bennett’s teams always work the ball around well, but this year the Cavaliers are living by it. Virginia has assisted 154 of 228 field goals, for an impressive 68 percent. Clark and Beekman each average 5.1 assists per game. By comparison, UAlbany has assisted 169 of 330 (51 percent), with Edmead leading the way with 2.3 per game.

FINDING HIS COMFORT LEVEL

Freshman Jonathan Beagle has scored in double digits his last three games, with 17 against LIU, 13 against Loyola-Chicago and 14 against Northern Illinois. Beagle averages 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

