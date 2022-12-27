Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Hillsborough County worker seriously injured during carjacking; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa. While […]
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
Temple Terrace Shooting Suspect Arrested
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened on Thursday in Temple Terrace. According to investigators, at approximately 2:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, the Temple Terrace Police Department responded to the area of 6905 Marisa Ct. in
1 person hurt in fire at Tampa duplex, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla — One person was transported to a hospital after they were hurt in a fire Friday morning at a duplex in Tampa, authorities say. At about 6:45 a.m., firefighters arrived at Grant Park on East 28th Avenue when they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-story duplex, Tampa Fire Rescue said in a news release.
Disciplined Hillsborough deputy resigns after alleged drunk driving crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy on administrative leave is without a job after deputies found him behind the wheel following a drunk driving crash, the sheriff's office said. Morris Valenzuela, 38, faces a charge of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury for the...
Gulfport father shot while helping son stop carjacking suspect
A Gulfport father is recovering from being shot in the arm while helping his son stop a carjacking suspect from getting away.
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
fox13news.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
fox13news.com
HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest
TAMPA, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night. According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck...
Mysuncoast.com
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
A Hillsborough County deputy has resigned after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
Driver, passenger sought after fiery crash on I-275 in Tampa
A flipped semi-truck caught fire after multiple vehicles crashed on Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said.
mynews13.com
Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
Good Samaritans, officers rescue 4 people after sightseeing helicopter crashes near Davis Islands
A helicopter crashed near Davis Islands on Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0