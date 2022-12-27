ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person hurt in fire at Tampa duplex, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla — One person was transported to a hospital after they were hurt in a fire Friday morning at a duplex in Tampa, authorities say. At about 6:45 a.m., firefighters arrived at Grant Park on East 28th Avenue when they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-story duplex, Tampa Fire Rescue said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest

TAMPA, Fla. - A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night. According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

