CBS Austin
Southwest Airlines flight schedule returns to normal at ABIA after days of chaos
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines has returned to a normal flight schedule Friday after a days-long meltdown. Thousands of flights were canceled after last weekend’s winter storm. No Southwest flights at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) have been canceled so far since the return to normalcy. It has...
CBS Austin
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
CBS Austin
Chief Chacon discusses Proposition B camping ban enforcement in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — For over a year and a half, it’s been a criminal offense to sit, lie down, or camp in certain public places in Austin. CBS Austin sat down with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon to discuss how Proposition B has been enforced in 2022. The...
CBS Austin
New Year's weekend warmth, Monday storm chance
After the Arctic outbreak that brought bone-chilling cold to Central Texas for Christmas, we're looking at one of the warmest New Year's weekends on record! 2021 and 1951 tie for the warmest New Year's Eve when it hit 83 degrees. For New Year's Eve 2022, I'm forecasting a high of 78, which would tie for 6th warmest.
CBS Austin
Four arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four men were arrested Wednesday after attacking and robbing a man who had just visited a bank in Cedar Park. The Cedar Park Police Department received a call reporting the robbery at Texaco, located at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail. The suspects fled from the scene before first responders could arrive.
CBS Austin
Local non-profit reacts to city of Austin's homeless winter response
AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is criticizing how the City of Austin handled parts of its homeless winter response during last week’s cold snap. Sasha Rose with grassroots organization Austin Mutual Aid wants to see changes when it comes to homeless winter preparedness. "We were horrified to...
CBS Austin
Donations made to Austin Pets Alive! to be tripled for rest of year
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to a matching gift by a group of anonymous donors, all monetary gifts made to Austin Pets Alive! will be tripled up to $20,000 through Dec. 31. The Austin-based nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in reaching its end-of-year goals. ALSO | Local...
CBS Austin
Travis Co. shutting down free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at end of year
Travis County is shutting down its county-operated free COVID-19 vaccine clinics after New Year’s Eve. COVID-19 vaccines were first available in Texas December 2020 but hard to find, especially in poor areas. But by January 9, 2021, Travis County had a full-fledged drive thru clinic in the eastern part...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
CBS Austin
Intersection reopens in Pflugerville following major collision
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — An intersection in Pflugerville reopened after being shut down for several hours due to a major collision Wednesday night. Pflugerville police say the single-vehicle crash happened at Weiss Lane and East Pecan Street at around 6:45 p.m. Police said eastbound Pecan Street is shut down in...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon reflects on 2022 successes, improvements for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 comes to a close, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says there have been both successful moments and places where they've fallen short. This year marks Chief Jospeh Chacon’s first full calendar year at the helm. In the new year, Chacon and the department will be working with a new mayor, new council members, and potentially working under a new contract and strategic plan.
CBS Austin
New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition
Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin
We Are Austin Best of 2022! A look back at a few of our favorite moments
As the year comes to a close we love to step back and take a look at all of the great stories we brought to central Texas throughout 2022. There are many highlights we could share, certainly more than we can put on one show, but Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan are excited to share just some of the moments, interviews, shows, and guests that made this year really special.
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in NW Austin auto-pedestrian collision
Police have identified a man that was killed after being hit by an SUV in northwest Austin on Dec. 22. The Austin Police Department responded to the crash in the southbound lane of the North US Highway 183 service road near Balcones Club Drive. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.
CBS Austin
Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
CBS Austin
APD searching two men who stole SE Austin food trailer
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who stole a food trailer in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. the two suspects used...
CBS Austin
RRC launches investigation into Atmos Energy service problems following Abbott's request
AUSTIN, Texas — The Railroad Commission of Texas says it has launched an investigation on the "performance" of Atmos Energy during last week's arctic blast following a request by the governor. In a press release, the Mid-Texas Division's gas distribution system said it "issued a request to Atmos Energy...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice issued for Horseshoe Bay area
HORSESHOE BAY, Texas — Early Friday morning, the City of Horseshoe Bay water system notified all customers east of Ferguson Road that they must boil their water prior to consumption. The affected area includes Cross Bow, Broken Arrow, No Return, Lighthouse Drive and all adjoining side streets. The Texas...
