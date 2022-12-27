Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Legalizing marijuana among campaign pledges to be revisited by Gov. Evers
MADISON (WLUK) -- Politicians make promises all the time. Keeping them once in office can be difficult. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has fallen short on several pledges to voters because he wasn’t able to win over the Republican-led legislature. FOX 11’s Mark Leland talked with the governor one-on-one about...
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
empowerwisconsin.org
Gov. Evers is on the clock
Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers ends 2022 with additional 171 pardons
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers is giving some individuals a fresh start in the new year. Gov. Evers granted 171 pardons Thursday, including more than a dozen in Northeast Wisconsin. This brings Gov. Evers' total number of pardons granted to 774 since he took office in January 2019. “A...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
wizmnews.com
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers pardons 171 Wisconsin convicts, total now 774
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 29 that he has granted another 171 pardons – bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774 – a news release stated. Evers had already issued more pardons than any Wisconsin governor in modern history. The vast...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
CBS 58
Legislature to introduce bills aimed at making Wisconsin National Guard more transparent
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Last year, the state Department of Justice wrapped up an 18-month review of sexual assault cases in the Wisconsin National Guard. The review followed a 2019 investigation by the federal National Guard that found at least 33 sexual assault cases were mishandled. It was discovered the...
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
voiceofalexandria.com
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Stephen Spielberg. In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law. The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
cwbradio.com
Former Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman's Role in 2020 Fake Electors Scheme
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt texted a colleague on Dec. 12, 2020 that top advisors to former President Donald Trump were "up to no good" as they discussed plans to use fake presidential electors to contest Trump's defeat. But, according to Shawn...
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to retire at start of new year
MADISON, Wis. — Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar — who has held the position since being appointed in 2019 — will retire from state service next week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. Kolar’s time as a public servant began in 1980 when she joined the United States Navy; she went on to serve on active duty for 28 years...
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes in Wisconsin last year, according to the FBI’s Crime...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
