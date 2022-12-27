ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man perishes in Mitchell Court residential fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly male passed away last Friday after being trapped underneath a burning house, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department announced this evening. On Dec. 23 at around 1:30 p.m., units from Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire Authority, Wyoming National Guard Fire, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
K99

Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25

An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne

December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy