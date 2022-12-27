Read full article on original website
South Africa reports 13th confirmed human rabies case of 2022
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a confirmed case of human rabies in Limpopo Province in December 2022. The case involved an 8-year-old boy from Mbokota Village, Makhado Municipality, Vhembe District. He was admitted to hospital with a fever, confusion, delirium, trouble breathing and hemiplegia. On examination, in...
Brazil: Chikungunya shows increase in cases compared to 2019
Of the three main diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti, chikungunya is the only one that shows an increase in cases this year in Brazil compared to 2019, the year of the last survey before the pandemic. This year through December 17, there were 172,082 probable cases of chikungunya (incidence rate...
Malaysia advises public how to avoid Naegleria fowleri after South Korea reports 1st case
The Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM) said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has confirmed that a South Korean man in his 50s died on 21 December 2022 after being infected with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. The man was reported to have resided for four months in a Southeast Asian country before returning to South Korea on December 10, 2022.
