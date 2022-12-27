Read full article on original website
WDEF
Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
Victims of deadly Cumberland County house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
WTVCFOX
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
WBBJ
TN deputies fatally shoot suspect after multi-state pursuit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured. On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop...
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’
One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
WKRN
Crossville fire officials investigating house fire that killed 6 people
Six people, including two children were killed in a Crossville house fire last week, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Crossville fire officials investigating house fire …. Six people, including two children were killed in a Crossville house fire last week, and fire officials are investigating...
WKRN
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
Grundy County Herald
Year in Review
Selecting Grundy County’s biggest stories of 2022 was not an easy task. From Savage Gulf becoming a state park to a mural adorning Tracy City and much more, this year has offered many positive developments and hopes for an even grander new year. Let’s take a look back at...
Human remains found in Putnam County
Human remains were found in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department believes the remains may belong to a missing man.
'Hold on to your loved ones': Family mourns after 6 killed in house fire
Family members are mourning after six family members were killed in a house fire in Cumberland County the day after Christmas.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
WTVCFOX
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
