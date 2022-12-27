ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Comments / 3

Related
WDEF

Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

TN deputies fatally shoot suspect after multi-state pursuit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured. On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’

One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
ROCKWOOD, TN
WKRN

Crossville fire officials investigating house fire that killed 6 people

Six people, including two children were killed in a Crossville house fire last week, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Crossville fire officials investigating house fire …. Six people, including two children were killed in a Crossville house fire last week, and fire officials are investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

Year in Review

Selecting Grundy County’s biggest stories of 2022 was not an easy task. From Savage Gulf becoming a state park to a mural adorning Tracy City and much more, this year has offered many positive developments and hopes for an even grander new year. Let’s take a look back at...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy