Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in critical condition.
13newsnow.com
Missing teen believed to be endangered, Suffolk police say
Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police investigate stabbing in Janaf shopping center parking lot
A witness said he heard voices yelling, and he was afraid to get out and look at what was happening. Then, the parking lot filled with emergency vehicles.
13newsnow.com
2 shot while walking on sidewalk overnight in Hampton, police say
At this time, there isn't yet any suspect information or motive for whoever pulled the trigger. If you know anything, call police.
13newsnow.com
York County man pleads guilty to shooting that hurt his 3-year-old son
The case goes back to March, when someone brought the boy to Mary Immaculate Hospital. Both parents faced charges. Canaan Fleming pleaded guilty to the shooting.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
13newsnow.com
Details: Why Wayne Lynch won't sign off on $3 million settlement against Virginia Beach
Donovon was shot and killed at the Oceanfront in 2021. Wayne Lynch's new lawyer is saying there are some unacceptable differences in drafts of the agreement.
13newsnow.com
27-year-old dies in deadly Newport News motorcycle crash
The crash happened near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. A second driver who was involved is expected to be okay.
13newsnow.com
Flooding reported at Norfolk military housing complex after freezing temperatures
Many people around our area said the freezing temperatures caused their pipes to burst. Residents at a Norfolk military housing complex also ran into issues.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach delegate proposes student loan forgiveness for certain people
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia delegate is offering a new approach to student loan debt, this time specifically focusing on single parents that meet certain criteria. Virginia House Bill 1439 is a one-page document that outlines how forgivable student loans could be given to a narrow group of single-parent students.
13newsnow.com
First Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Gloucester
Gloucester residents were excited to get a Chipotle on their side of the river. The county has been getting more restaurant options in the last decade.
13newsnow.com
Captains conclude 2022 with 98-48 home victory over Wilmington (OH)
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University heads into 2023 with a 13-2 record following a 98-48 victory Friday over Wilmington (OH) College in the Captains Shootout. CNU, ranked seventh in the country, won its fourth straight game and senior Ian Anderson led the way by scoring 11 points and pulling down 17 rebounds, 14 in the first half.
13newsnow.com
#1 CNU women close 2022 with 93-60 win over Rowan and improves to 12-0
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Improving to 12-0 on the season, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team closed to 2022 calendar year with a 93-60 win over Rowan University (7-5) to notch the team's 34th consecutive home victory. The Captains were led by a well-rounded performance overall, including a dominant third-quarter showing as a team and from senior leader Sondra Fan.
13newsnow.com
Monarchs drop Sun Belt opener to Red Wolves
NORFOLK, Va. — Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas State's 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
13newsnow.com
Cougars extend Pirates losing streak to four
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night. Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.
Comments / 0