Norfolk, VA

Captains conclude 2022 with 98-48 home victory over Wilmington (OH)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University heads into 2023 with a 13-2 record following a 98-48 victory Friday over Wilmington (OH) College in the Captains Shootout. CNU, ranked seventh in the country, won its fourth straight game and senior Ian Anderson led the way by scoring 11 points and pulling down 17 rebounds, 14 in the first half.
#1 CNU women close 2022 with 93-60 win over Rowan and improves to 12-0

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Improving to 12-0 on the season, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team closed to 2022 calendar year with a 93-60 win over Rowan University (7-5) to notch the team's 34th consecutive home victory. The Captains were led by a well-rounded performance overall, including a dominant third-quarter showing as a team and from senior leader Sondra Fan.
Monarchs drop Sun Belt opener to Red Wolves

NORFOLK, Va. — Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas State's 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
Cougars extend Pirates losing streak to four

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night. Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.
