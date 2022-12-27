Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
The Witcher Teases Future Spinoffs After Blood Origin
The Witcher franchise is teasing even more spinoffs, following the release of the prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin, which was released over the Christmas holiday weekend. In a new interview, The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan De Barra talked about The Witcher creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski and the wealth of source material he's created around the series, which can continue to fuel an entire franchise universe on the screen:
wegotthiscovered.com
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
The Witcher actor believes Henry Cavill quit Netflix show over creative differences
Doug Cockle has a theory about Henry Cavill's departure.
Let's roast some great RPGs for their absolutely god-awful names
Sword Lords: Lords of Vengeance XIV: Re-Reckoning of the Shaldeboth Lord Lords (96%).
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
The Avatar saga is here to stay. So what will part three look like?
Not everybody is profoundly in love with Pandora, the lush and verdant forest moon that James Cameron brought back to multiplexes with the long-delayed Avatar: The Way of Water. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it “a soggy, twee, trillion-dollar screensaver”. And if you scan through the comment sections of most pieces about the film it is clear that many were hoping to see it die a death at the box office, with Cameron’s plans for another five movies going with it. After all, it has been reported that The Way of Water needs to make $2bn just to cover its costs and the Canadian director himself recently told Vanity Fair: “Let’s face it, if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, there’s not going to be a 4 and 5.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
ABC News
What's new on Disney+ in January 2023
New episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," "National Treasure: Edge of History" and more titles arrive on Disney+ this January. The two-episode premiere of the upcoming season of the animated "Star Wars" series hits the streaming platform on Jan. 4. In season two, "The Bad Batch continue their journey...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
ComicBook
Wednesday Showrunners Reveal How Their Netflix Heroine Is Like Clark Kent
Wednesday Addams is a little bit like Clark Kent according to the showrunners for the hit series. Al Gough and Miles Millar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their latest show and how it relates to their previous work. The duo worked on Smallville back in the day and say that there's a link between Wednesday and the young Superman that people might miss. In both characters' cases, there's an assumption of one primary personality trait that overwhelms everything else. But, just like Clark Kent, there's some real depth there for Jenny Ortega's heroine. Check out what they had to say about it down below!
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
