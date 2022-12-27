ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'I'm here to finish the job': Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney reflects on a(nother) tough year

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVbOu_0jw0VRer00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — 2022 could be seen as another tough year for Mayor Jim Kenney. The city was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic , violent crime persisted , overdose deaths increased and city services continued to struggle with understaffing.

Yet Kenney says he actually had a pretty good year, returning financial stability to the city and continuing to expand his signature programs.

Kenney created one of his biggest controversies of the last year with his own words after the city’s July 4 fireworks show — though he disagrees that it was the defining moment of his year, as some have asserted.

“I hope not — because it’s not,” Kenney said in a one-on-one conversation last week.

“I make one statement in the midst of a crisis … I mean, that’s not a fair way to judge anything.”

On the Fourth of July, the magical festivities on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway were ruined by stray bullets that, fired from a mile or more away, fell back to earth and struck two police officers . A short time later, a shaken mayor uttered the words that have haunted him since.

“I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff,” he said at the time .

“I expressed the frustration of how hard this job can be,” Kenney said last week.

“I’m going to do this job to the end, but I want to be effective and successful. Just being Mr. Happy all the time doesn’t get the job done.”

As he enters his final year as mayor, Kenney says he believes he is finishing his tenure strong.

“We’re back to the highest fund balance we’ve ever had. Our bonds have gone from junk to A. Poverty is down 3% — not anywhere near as much as we need to get it down, but getting it down 3% in a pandemic and two recessions? That’s not bad stuff,” he said.

“Streets are crowded again. Tourism numbers are pre-pandemic. Hotel numbers are pre-pandemic. We have a record number of permits for residential construction. We have businesses coming in biotech. Considering all the obstacles that we faced, everything’s hitting on all four [cylinders].”

Looking ahead, Kenney listed an ambitious agenda for city government in 2023.

“We have to continue to fund education. We have to continue to drive down our wage and business taxes,” he explained. “We have to continue to be an attractor to business and a retainer of businesses.”

His No. 1 goal, though, is to reduce gun violence. The past year is the second consecutive year Philadelphia has had more than 500 homicides .

“Do I lay on my back at night worrying about kids getting shot?” he asked. “Yeah. It eats you.”

Comments / 4

Tom Garbo
3d ago

Kenny will long be remembered. Yep as the soda tax / statue Gestapo deer in the headlights worst mayor in cities long history. Creep only has one friend in PPD and that's the unqualified police commissioner witch outlaw.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

Jim Kenney’s five worst moments of 2022

Every year lately has been a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year for Mayor Jim Kenney, according to one observer or another — 2020, 2021, and now, it seems, 2022. The pandemic presented extreme difficulties for everyone, including government leaders around the globe. Kenney has frequently defended his second term by pointing out the circumstances were unprecedented. There are “no playbooks” for what happened, so he couldn’t call anyone for advice, he told WHYY this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff

Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots.  "We've heard them coming out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

How Philadelphia Prevented Mass Evictions

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program (EDP), which assists tenants at risk of eviction, could prove to be a successful model for other cities, writes Jessica Blatt in an article for the Philadelphia Citizen, republished in Next City. By steering tenants away from eviction proceedings — a process in which less...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Treating women who’ve lost kids to gun violence

Five local women who lost a child due to gun violence were given a day of health and wellness by Milano Di Rouge fashion. The company’s CEO and owner, Milan Harris, was on hand to treat the women to an all-day event that included breakfast, hair and makeup makeovers, lunch, group discussions, a visit to a spa and gifts from MDR. The event took place on Dec. 23 at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy