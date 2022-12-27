LYNN — Samsung named the KIPP Academy Lynn Charter (KALC) School one of its 300 National Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition state finalists. KALC received $2,500 worth of technology and school supplies, and will advance to the next stage of the competition, according to a Dec. 15 press release.

“The annual Solve for Tomorrow competition challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math (the core STEM subjects) can play in addressing some of the biggest issues in their local communities,” the press release said. “The competition is designed to engage students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems — making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value beyond the classroom.”

Last year, KALC’s project focused on air quality awareness and made it to the second-to-last round.

The next part of the competition requires each of the 300 finalists to submit plans for how their project “will address the identified community issue.” Fifty state winners will be chosen in mid-February to win $20,000 worth of technology and school supplies.

“Each State Winner will also be given a video kit to help document their project in action,” the press release said. “One of the 50 State Winners will also be named the Sustainability Innovation Award Winner, receiving an additional $50,000 prize package of eco-conscious classroom technology.”

Ten national finalists will be chosen from the video projects submitted and pitch their projects to judges.

“Seven National Finalists will each receive a $50,000 prize package and three National Winners will each be awarded the ultimate prize package worth $100,000,” the press release said.

Finally, one of the ten national finalists will be named Community Choice Winner through an online public vote, and one Employee Choice Winner will be named by Samsung employees.

The post KIPP Academy named state finalist in Samsung STEM competition appeared first on Itemlive .