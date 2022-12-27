ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Deanne Healey to stay on as Peabody Chamber of Commerce President

By Emily Pauls
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mM1Lt_0jw0VOFu00

PEABODY — After stepping in as interim president of the Peabody Chamber of Commerce in July, Deanne Healey has decided to stay on as president. Since joining, Healey has helped the Chamber make many changes.

The Chamber was in a transition period when they asked her to step in as interim president, she said.

“The Chamber lost both their executive director and their program manager within a week of each other, and so the Chamber was left without any staff and I happened to have left my corporate job and was doing some consulting,” said Healey, who lives in Lynnfield.

The board of directors approached her because she was the Chamber’s president for 16 years before stepping down five years ago to work for Salem Five Bank and a program called Destination Creation.

“[Destination Creation] helps businesses learn how to set themselves apart from the competition and be unique, and that made me realize that I really like working with the business community and being part of that whole community aspect,” Healey said.

After stepping into the role of interim president, she guided the board through a “strategic planning process.” After that, the board “took a hard look” at what the Chamber was involved in, such as advocacy efforts and events.

“Once we kind of finished that process we laid out a plan of what needed to happen over the next couple of years and it was exciting to me,” Healey said. “I like working with small businesses, I like being part of the community, and so everything that the Chamber was focused on doing, I felt that I wanted to stay on and have a role in.”

One of her responsibilities is developing a direction for the Chamber.

“We have just recently hired a membership director, that will be full time, and their focus is really going to be solely focused on membership,” Healey said.

Previously, membership activities were overseen by multiple members, making it difficult to understand what was going on in the membership sector.

“This person will be that single point of contact from the day somebody joins the Chamber, to onboard them through the process and make sure that they understand what the Chamber is doing for them and how they can utilize the Chamber for their business,” Healey said.

Over the next year, she wants the Chamber to focus on ensuring that its activities align with its mission.

“That is to be the voice of the business community and make sure that there are business-friendly policies out there,” Healey said. “We have to make sure that we’re communicating to our members in the community exactly what it is we’re doing because so many people don’t even know what a Chamber of Commerce is, and so we’re really taking a look at how we communicate with people.”

After taking the five-year break from being president, she said it feels “great” to be back.

“It probably is even better that I left and came back because I had the experience as a Chamber member too, so now I’ve seen it from both sides from being inside the organization and outside of the organization,” Healey said. “So I know what certain things looked and felt to me as a member so I can use that experience as well to make some changes.”

The post Deanne Healey to stay on as Peabody Chamber of Commerce President appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough extends deadline for Rowe Funeral Home site plan review

MARLBOROUGH – It will take a bit longer before a proposal for the former Rowe Funeral Home on Main Street comes under a site plan review. During its Dec. 19 meeting, the City Council approved an extension to March 29, 2023, for its decision on a proposal to convert the site into a five-story building that would be a mix of residential and retail.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

City: Hold on a little bit longer for ‘L Street’ Community Center to open

Jan. 1 is typically a busy day at the city’s only public waterfront amenity, as scores of “Brownies” brave what are normally frigid temps to take a New Year’s plunge into Dorchester Bay. But this year’s traditional swim won’t have the benefit of using the popular Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Curley Community Center in South Boston to warm up or get changed. It remains closed this week, with one city spokesperson saying the facility won’t be ready for public use until the beginning of February — at the earliest.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Topsfield law firm takes on two new attorneys

TOPSFIELD — Attorneys James (Jay) P. Cleary, III and Joseph (Joe) A. Cleary will join Downey Law Group LLC at the start of 2023. They will serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm, and are third generation attorneys who have been in practice since 1977, according to a company announcement.
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday

BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Development: Morrissey flooded with very big plans

You can forgive yourself if you go by Boston Bowl in Neponset next year and have a distinct sense of deja vu, or the feeling that you’re seeing double. A few steps away from the bowling alley and arcade, a Dorchester institution, work has been underway this year on 219 residential units, part of a project known as 780 Morrissey. Already a striking block of ongoing construction between Morrissey Boulevard and the Southeast Expressway, 780 will soon have a twin rising up beside it, on a site currently occupied by a somewhat shabby-looking Ramada Inn. At its last meeting of the year, the board of the city’s development and planning authority signed off on 800 Morrissey, which will add 229 residential units to the area.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

In Memoriam Dorchester 2022

They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy