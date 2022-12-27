ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in

After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act into law

Nearly 30 years after first voting to limit gay rights, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill that protects them. The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support, forces states to recognize marriages across state lines and guarantees same-sex couples have the same federal rights and benefits as any married couples.
