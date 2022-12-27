After the Bills defeated the Bears, 35-13, on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field, they ran into trouble making it home for the holidays. "The game had just ended," Allen started on ESPN's Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We're in the locker room and typically coach will break it down right away. He wasn't there right away and I think guys were like 'Okay, we understand what's going on.' The organization was doing everything in their power to get us home safely because our families, our friends are here in Buffalo. Obviously, the holidays are a special time you want to spend with them."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO