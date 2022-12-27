ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Chicago

A grand fireworks display will light up Chicago's sky as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Navy Pier will ring in 2023 with its iconic show, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront. In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official...
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Colin Faulkner interviewed for president job

Colin Faulkner interviewed twice for the Bears' opening at the CEO/president position, according to The Athletic. Faulkner, married to the Blackhawks' President of Business Operations – Jaime Faulkner – and also the Cubs' Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Vice President of Sales and Marketing, was one of the candidates in the race to succeed Ted Phillips.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Kevin Warren an option for Bears president

Kevin Warren, current Big Ten commissioner and former Lions and Vikings executive, is a "final candidate" for the CEO/President of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN. Warren recorded a plethora of experience in the NFL from 1997-2019 as an agent and a high-ranking executive with the Rams, Lions and Vikings. He spent 15 seasons with the Vikings, the last five as the chief operating officer (COO) of the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Josh Allen describes getting stuck in Chicago

After the Bills defeated the Bears, 35-13, on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field, they ran into trouble making it home for the holidays. "The game had just ended," Allen started on ESPN's Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We're in the locker room and typically coach will break it down right away. He wasn't there right away and I think guys were like 'Okay, we understand what's going on.' The organization was doing everything in their power to get us home safely because our families, our friends are here in Buffalo. Obviously, the holidays are a special time you want to spend with them."
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Cheap Things to do in Chicago on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve in Chicago offers all the glamor and excitement expected on the last day of the year but all that glitz comes at a price. New Year’s Eve events are notoriously expensive, whether you’re just toasting the holiday with champagne or dancing the night away.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Strapped in for Chicago's rollercoaster temperature ride?

CHICAGO - Our temperature turnaround has been jaw-dropping. Weather whiplash strikes again in Chicago. Remember our frigid Friday? O'Hare did not climb above zero all day. It was the coldest day in nearly four years. Just six days later and it almost feels like spring as highs hit the middle to even upper 50s in spots.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

22 moments that sum up Cubs’ 2022

In a season that was largely forgettable, there is plenty to look back on and remember about the Cubs in 2022. The Cubs finished 74-88, enduring a second straight losing season in a year that saw memorable moments from familiar faces, final memories from 2016 heroes and the additions of new faces that bring hope for 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

