Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Lombardo Custom Apparel owner has over 30 years of experience under its belt
Lombardo Custom Apparel recently added a line of golf and resort wear. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jay Lombardo said when he was in college at the University of North Texas, instead of waiting tables like many college kids, he chose an unconventional path. “I love clothes,” he said. “So, I went down to the apparel mart and got my way into Calvin Klein’s showroom and sold on consignment. I sold clothes to all my friends and fraternity brothers.”
Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco
2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
The Lash Lounge offers eyelash extensions, permanent makeup in North Frisco
The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash lifts, eyebrow threading and permanent makeup. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lash Lounge held its grand opening at 1555 US 380, Ste. 200, Frisco, on Dec 20, 2022. As a sister store to the Frisco-Starwood location, the new salon will offer the same services such as brow lamination, eyebrow threading and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
Fowling Warehouse brings new venue, game to Plano
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
Best of 2022: Bulldog Barber Shop, Huffman Jewelry and more business features from Richardson
In 2018, Darryn Huffman bought Winfield’s Jewelry and changed the name to Huffman Jewelry. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Richardson edition of Community Impact in 2022. Ricardo Bermudez said he always wanted to own a barber shop, even though he...
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
NorthPark Landing apartments offers unique amenities to residents in Fort Worth
Northpark Landing apartments is set to open mid January with a host of amenities for its future residents. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northpark Landing Apartments is set to open mid January 2023 with a host of amenities for its future residents. The complex is located at 9001 N Beach St. in...
Hirsch’s Meats celebrates 30 years of business in Plano
Hirsch's Meats first opened its doors in 1992. (Community Impact staff) Hirsch’s Meats marked its 30th anniversary on Dec. 21, according to owner Gary Hirsch. “It goes by fast,” Hirsch said. “It’s not anything I ever got tired of doing. I’ve always liked the uniqueness of what we did.”
advocatemag.com
A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral
If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
Plano Parks and Recreation to host hiring events for summer positions
Plano Parks and Recreation is looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the summer. (Courtesy Plano Parks and Recreation) Plano Parks and Recreation will host two hiring events this year at Carpenter Park Recreation Center for part-time and seasonal positions. The first hiring event takes place on Jan. 7...
Jakes GameDay brings neighborhood bar concept to Lake Highlands
Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. A spinoff concept by local burger chain Jakes Burgers & Beer, the restaurant bills itself as a family-friendly neighborhood sports bar serving bar bites like sandwiches, pizza and wings, along with a drink menu that includes beer, wine and cocktails. The location also offers entertainment like arcade-style games and billiards. 489-405-5354.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center
An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night. It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out. “Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one...
thetexastasty.com
Best Coffee Shops in Dallas
Dallas has some of the trendiest coffee shops in Texas. It can be stressful knowing which ones are worth it which is why we created this list to meet all your coffee needs. Whether you’re looking to try something new such as a Beet Latte, or sticking to your classic Oat Milk Latte, this list has it all.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0