Plano, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lombardo Custom Apparel owner has over 30 years of experience under its belt

Lombardo Custom Apparel recently added a line of golf and resort wear. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jay Lombardo said when he was in college at the University of North Texas, instead of waiting tables like many college kids, he chose an unconventional path. “I love clothes,” he said. “So, I went down to the apparel mart and got my way into Calvin Klein’s showroom and sold on consignment. I sold clothes to all my friends and fraternity brothers.”
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco

2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Lash Lounge offers eyelash extensions, permanent makeup in North Frisco

The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash lifts, eyebrow threading and permanent makeup. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lash Lounge held its grand opening at 1555 US 380, Ste. 200, Frisco, on Dec 20, 2022. As a sister store to the Frisco-Starwood location, the new salon will offer the same services such as brow lamination, eyebrow threading and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fowling Warehouse brings new venue, game to Plano

The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Madoc

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WATAUGA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
advocatemag.com

A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral

If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jakes GameDay brings neighborhood bar concept to Lake Highlands

Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. A spinoff concept by local burger chain Jakes Burgers & Beer, the restaurant bills itself as a family-friendly neighborhood sports bar serving bar bites like sandwiches, pizza and wings, along with a drink menu that includes beer, wine and cocktails. The location also offers entertainment like arcade-style games and billiards. 489-405-5354.
DALLAS, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Coffee Shops in Dallas

Dallas has some of the trendiest coffee shops in Texas. It can be stressful knowing which ones are worth it which is why we created this list to meet all your coffee needs. Whether you’re looking to try something new such as a Beet Latte, or sticking to your classic Oat Milk Latte, this list has it all.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
