ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Kentwood announces Shay Gallagher as new deputy city administrator

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meGLT_0jw0TnCN00

The City of Kentwood has announced Shay Gallagher as its new deputy city administrator. Gallagher began serving in his new position on Tuesday.

As the deputy city manager, Gallagher will oversee a variety of the city’s operations with Mayor Stephen Kepley. He will be responsible for providing policy and procedure guidance, strategic planning, program evaluation, and communications strategies.

Gallagher will also facilitate implementation of Kentwood’s parks, trails, and recreation millage investment plan, as well as lead other special projects. He will also represent Kentwood on multi-jurisdictional committees and boards.

Gallagher’s most recent position was as village manager of Sparta. His other previous work experience includes deputy city manager of Coopersville, deputy supervisor of Algoma Township, and village manager of Lakeview.

He is also an active member in the Grand Valley Metro Council, International City-County Management Association, Michigan Infrastructure Council, Michigan Municipal Executives, and West Michigan Municipal Executives.

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Shay to the City of Kentwood,” said Mayor Kepley. “Shay brings a strong background in public administration that will be a great benefit to our team and community. I look forward to his partnership in furthering the City’s efforts to foster a thriving community for all.”

“I’m honored to serve the City of Kentwood as deputy city administrator,” said Gallagher. “I look forward to collaborating with all departments, commissioners and community partners to implement commission and community priorities.

“I hope to hit the ground running with Kentwood’s upcoming parks improvement and placemaking opportunities as well as supporting many other department initiatives citywide.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon

With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years

When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy