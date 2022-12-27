Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines hopeful to be back on track Friday after another day of cancellations Thursday
DALLAS - The once daunting pile of unclaimed bags has dwindled and the once hectic concourse at Dallas Love Field was much calmer on Thursday. More than half of its flights were canceled again Thursday for Southwest Airlines, and getting luggage is like trying to win the lottery. Southwest Airlines...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines resuming normal operations after Christmas week meltdown
DALLAS - Southwest Airlines operations appeared returning to normal after more than a week of widespread cancellations. Passengers were singing a different tune on Friday. "The flight was wonderful, everything was wonderful," said Southwest passenger Gloria Fuller. At Dallas Love Field on Friday there was no red on the flight...
fox4news.com
Dallas car rental companies, hotels cashing in on Southwest flight cancellations
DALLAS - As Southwest Airlines tries to recover from thousands of canceled flights, passengers are hitting the road to get home. Dallas rental companies and hotels are now cashing in from Southwest's failure. It's been four days of widespread flight cancelations with Southwest Airlines. While there are small signs of...
'Unacceptable': Sec. Pete Buttigieg says Southwest Airlines will be held accountable by Dept. of Transportation amid cancellation chaos
DALLAS — In a letter to Southwest Airlines' chief executive officer, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the department would hold the airline accountable amid cancellation chaos that has plagued travelers. The Dallas-based airline said it expects to return to normal operations on Friday after slashing about...
3 Love Field passengers explain Southwest flight plans for New Year's Eve weekend
DALLAS — As the issues related to Southwest Airlines' flights and baggage look to be coming closer and closer to being resolved, many at Love Field are planning out their New Year's Eve travel plans—no matter what happens. Southwest Airlines said Thursday it expects to return to normal...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines dealing with sea of lost luggage, what you should do if you can't find your bag
DALLAS - The crowds may be starting to thin out at Dallas Love Field, but hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass Southwest Airlines cancellations at airports across the country. "We received one bag with the flight, but four others were missing," said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos
A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
'One of the worst days of my life' | Travelers share stories of heartbreak, missed memories and frustration over Southwest cancellations
DALLAS — With a logo shaped like the symbol of love, Southwest Airlines never expected so much heart failure. Cancelled flights, stranded passengers and bags in limbo. Those are just some of the issues thousands of travelers have experienced in recent days. However, what breaks customers hearts isn’t lost...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox4news.com
TCU fans planning to go to Fiesta Bowl having to find backup plans due to flight cancellations
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU fans hoping to catch the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix are finding out they probably won't be able to fly out in time. Flights have already been canceled, so they're making different plans. "I waited with bated breath to see that they were going to be...
fox4news.com
New Year’s Eve celebration returning to Sundance Square in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - After two years of relatively quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations, the team at Sundance Square in Fort Worth is more than ready to ring in 2023. Back in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people packed into downtown Fort Worth for an electrifying New Year’s Eve party.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
