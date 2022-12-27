ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Southwest Airlines resuming normal operations after Christmas week meltdown

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines operations appeared returning to normal after more than a week of widespread cancellations. Passengers were singing a different tune on Friday. "The flight was wonderful, everything was wonderful," said Southwest passenger Gloria Fuller. At Dallas Love Field on Friday there was no red on the flight...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Unacceptable': Sec. Pete Buttigieg says Southwest Airlines will be held accountable by Dept. of Transportation amid cancellation chaos

DALLAS — In a letter to Southwest Airlines' chief executive officer, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the department would hold the airline accountable amid cancellation chaos that has plagued travelers. The Dallas-based airline said it expects to return to normal operations on Friday after slashing about...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos

A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?

After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday

There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022

Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
FORT WORTH, TX

