Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops
The mysterious death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Cops responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found the boy “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma” seen, authorities said. The boy, identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, the NYPD said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
OIS in Summerlin leaves armed suspect dead
Las Vegas Metro Police were involved in two separate fatal officer-involved shootings of Friday, the latter happening in a neighborhood near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi.
Comments / 0