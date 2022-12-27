ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Even warmer in Kansas City Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong wind will make Thursday even warmer than Wednesday in Kansas City, but a front moves through Thursday night. Highs Thursday could reach the low 60s, with 35 mile-per-hour winds. Snow in Colorado moves through eastern Kansas and Nebraska, which could impact travel plans...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

A weekend in the 50s ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Year's Eve weekend is set to be chilly but comfortable. Kansas City will have highs in the 50s through the weekend. Lows should stay above freezing. Most of next week will remain around a warmer-than-average 40 degrees. Rain is likely on Monday, but otherwise,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Milder December temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows near 30. Conditions are partly sunny Friday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will be Kansas City’s next impact...
KANSAS CITY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO

