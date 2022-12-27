Read full article on original website
Southwest still working to get back on track in KC after nearly 16,000 canceled flights nationwide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines passengers are facing another day of canceled flights around the country and here in Kansas City. Overall, southwest has canceled more than 15,700 flights since winter weather disrupted air travel on Dec. 22. Brittany Shade arrived at Kansas City International Airport on Christmas...
Southwest Airlines moves lost luggage to Kansas City airport cargo facilities
With thousands of Southwest travelers separated from their bags, the airline is implementing a new plan to store all of that lost luggage.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
Southwest cancels rest of Monday flights out of Kansas City airport
All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Kansas City International Airport on Monday evening have been canceled amid travel chaos for the airline.
Party preparations underway for New Year's Eve celebrations across the metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preparations are underway ahead of New Year’s Eve events across Kansas City. The Power and Light District is putting the final touches on its annual celebration. They said it’s the largest New Year’s Eve event in the Midwest. It takes a lot...
Driver ejected from scooter while avoiding collision with a go-kart in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon. Accident investigators went to the scene of a reported collision involving critical injuries. KCPD says an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a...
Even warmer in Kansas City Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong wind will make Thursday even warmer than Wednesday in Kansas City, but a front moves through Thursday night. Highs Thursday could reach the low 60s, with 35 mile-per-hour winds. Snow in Colorado moves through eastern Kansas and Nebraska, which could impact travel plans...
DATA: More nonstop travel coming to KCI Airport’s new terminal in 2023
Airlines serving Kansas City International Airport continue to add destinations to their schedules, with flights growing as the new terminal opens.
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
Popular Westport business reopens a year after devastating fire
A Kansas City art studio and milkshake bar called Creative Culture reopened for business a year after a fire gutted the Westport building.
Go-kart, scooter collision critically injures 1 in Kansas City, Missouri
A collision between a go-kart and a scooter critically injured one person Thursday afternoon.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022
Kansas City Price Chopper stores released a list of most sold soda, chips, frozen pizza, granola bars, and frozen treat brands in 2022.
A weekend in the 50s ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Year's Eve weekend is set to be chilly but comfortable. Kansas City will have highs in the 50s through the weekend. Lows should stay above freezing. Most of next week will remain around a warmer-than-average 40 degrees. Rain is likely on Monday, but otherwise,...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Kansas City Health Department reminder amid Ohio measles outbreak
Kansas City's Health Department warns parents that children need two doses of the measles vaccine to be fully protected amid Ohio outbreak.
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Milder December temperatures continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows near 30. Conditions are partly sunny Friday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will be Kansas City’s next impact...
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
