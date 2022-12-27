ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Migrants in Denver: How many have arrived in the city?

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEzw9_0jw0TI1y00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Mile High City has experienced an influx of migrants that began at the beginning of December and hasn’t slowed down since.

By the end of the month, nearly 2,400 newcomers had found their way to Denver. Most ended up in shelters, while others left the city after making connections and headed to their final destinations.

The spike in migrant arrivals began as far back as Dec. 2 but the city did not begin reporting the official numbers until Dec. 16.

An emergency shelter was opened to accommodate the first wave that showed up around the weekend of Dec. 3. More shelters have been opened as more people have arrived in the city.

The Office of Emergency Management activated its operations center and the Joint Information Center on Dec. 8 to coordinate the city’s response to the increase of migrants. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Dec. 15.

The migrants are from South and Central American countries, mostly from Venezuela, but the OEM said their travel here is not believed to be politically organized.

How to help the newcomers

Donations can be made to the Denver Community Church , American Friends Service Committee or the Colorado Hosting Asylum Network. The city is also asking faith-based nonprofit groups and other community groups for help with the latest increase of migrants , financially and physically.

Anyone interested in volunteering needs to be registered and credentialed .

The city established a drop-off location for physical donations, run by Papagayo, at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios located at 5255 W. Warren Ave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 38

Zebedee Hall
3d ago

It’s amazing that Migrants can pop up, get free food and shelter, jobs where they send money out of the state to there loved ones in different countries, yet Americans are starving and living on the streets all day everyday. To hell with Migrants.

Reply(2)
42
Vernni Schaffer
3d ago

it's pretty sad you guys will jump and do for them and house them but can't worry about your own people in your own City you all are worthless

Reply(1)
18
John
3d ago

Funny, right after the election. The US is actually approaching 5 million illegal immigrants being processed by HS and released all over the country. 5 million. Thanks JOE.

Reply
12
 

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

