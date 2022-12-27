ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’

On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31

CarmelFest 2005 had just wrapped up about nine hours prior, when Carmel resident Steve Greenberg made a call to Brian Kelly, also of Carmel. At the time, each was working on a plan to launch a weekly newspaper in Carmel, but neither of them knew the other was on the same track.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

A soggy Friday; staying mild into the new year

You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year. You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Very mild and very wet as we close 2022

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD says missing woman has been found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Dec. 15. Ashley Hart, 36, was last seen in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and may be driving a gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Indiana plate #798DPO.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Historic Riley Park shelter house in Greenfield destroyed in fire

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A fire damages a historic building in Greenfield. Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire at the Riley Park shelter house. The windows are now boarded up as caution tape surrounds the shelter house. “It means something to the entire community,” said Chuck...
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023

Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mobile Medical Device Firm Adding 52 Jobs

Modular Devices Acquisition LLC announced that it plans to create 52, high-paying positions in Indianapolis in response to demand for its mobile and modular medical imaging labs and cleanroom solutions. Modular Devices is the leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the U.S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy