Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Parents, staff shocked by email announcing Indianapolis arts school's sudden, permanent closure
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close Jan. 20. "I didn't know until a parent called me yesterday morning. She asked if I...
Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
Community members call to save historic Abraham Lincoln School #18
Members of the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood are calling to save and preserve a historic school building. Old Public School #18 is located at 1001 E. Palmer Street.
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Current Publishing
Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’
On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
Current Publishing
Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31
CarmelFest 2005 had just wrapped up about nine hours prior, when Carmel resident Steve Greenberg made a call to Brian Kelly, also of Carmel. At the time, each was working on a plan to launch a weekly newspaper in Carmel, but neither of them knew the other was on the same track.
cbs4indy.com
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the...
cbs4indy.com
A soggy Friday; staying mild into the new year
You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year. You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year.
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
cbs4indy.com
Very mild and very wet as we close 2022
Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
wrtv.com
IMPD says missing woman has been found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Dec. 15. Ashley Hart, 36, was last seen in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and may be driving a gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Indiana plate #798DPO.
cbs4indy.com
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are...
cbs4indy.com
Historic Riley Park shelter house in Greenfield destroyed in fire
GREENFIELD, Ind. – A fire damages a historic building in Greenfield. Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire at the Riley Park shelter house. The windows are now boarded up as caution tape surrounds the shelter house. “It means something to the entire community,” said Chuck...
cbs4indy.com
Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023
Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
cbs4indy.com
December sees decrease in homicides; leaders hope trend continues in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following an early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side. In the middle of the night, police believe an argument at an apartment complex on 3408 Alsuda court led to a shooting that left one man dead on scene. “It’s devastating to wake...
buildingindiana.com
Mobile Medical Device Firm Adding 52 Jobs
Modular Devices Acquisition LLC announced that it plans to create 52, high-paying positions in Indianapolis in response to demand for its mobile and modular medical imaging labs and cleanroom solutions. Modular Devices is the leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the U.S....
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Massive crowd overwhelms library in response to Kirk Cameron’s story hour
A record-setting crowd showed up at a library in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support Kirk Cameron reading his new faith-based book on Thursday. More than 2,500 people came out to hear the actor, producer, and now author read his new As You Grow book following several libraries rejecting his story-hour requests.
