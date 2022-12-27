Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Man Driving While Barred
On Monday, a Clay County Deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Tommy Hartfield (age 50) of Peterson, had a barred drivers license. Hartfield was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to File S.R....
bigcountry1077.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bigcountry1077.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
bigcountry1077.com
Evelyn Faulkner, 97, of Milford
Funeral services for 97-year-old Evelyn Faulkner of Milford will be Wednesday, January 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church in Arnolds Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
bigcountry1077.com
Deidre Hoffman, 42, of Emmetsburg
Services for 42-year-old Deidre Hoffman of Emmetsburg will be Tuesday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
bigcountry1077.com
Michael “Mike” Van Oosbree, 63, of Emmetsburg
Services for 64-year-old Michael “Mike” Van Oosbree of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in...
Jackson County Pilot
At least four injured — two critically — in rollover
At least four people were injured — two critically — in a rollover on Interstate 90 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Jackson Ambulance Service and Lakefield Ambulance Service were paged to mile marker 77 on I-90 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two critically injured patients were expected to be air-lifted for additional care.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
bigcountry1077.com
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Supervisors Discuss Increasing Funding to Medical Examiner
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Medical Examiner Dr. David Robison spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about increasing funding for the County Medical Examiner. The current rate for investigations has been in place for some time according to Robison. Robison says recent changes to...
bigcountry1077.com
Mike Markley, 81, of Ruthven
Services for 81-year-old Mike Markley of Ruthven will be Saturday, December 31st, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
belmondnews.com
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
bigcountry1077.com
Shayla Bee Adds Three Families in December
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer-based Shayla Bee Foundation adopted three more families to close out 2022. Earlier this month the charity that focuses on families with young children suffering from medical issues adopted the Caleb and Britney Snell family of Milford, whose 3 month old son Micah has been diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome resulting in a soft pallet and other complications.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
