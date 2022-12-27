Jason Mansfield named as next head volleyball coach for K-State

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Kansas State has a new head volleyball coach.

K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced on Tuesday that Jason Mansfield has been named as the ninth head volleyball coach for the university. Mansfield has been part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during his time at Stanford and Washington. He will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason and his family to Manhattan and the Wildcat Volleyball family,” Taylor said. “The search for our new head coach drew significant interest from all over the country, and we feel Jason is the perfect fit to lead us. His championship pedigree, emphasis on team culture and building relationships – both inside a program and on the recruiting circuit – are what set him apart from other candidates. I know he is excited to get started, and I cannot wait for our student-athletes and all of Wildcat Nation to meet him.”

Mansfield is recognized as one of the most experienced and accomplished assistant coaches in the country, according to K-State. He has mentored 25 individual players that have earned 65 All-America honors during his 20 years of coaching and has coached five athletes that have competed in the Olympics for Team USA.

“I first would like to thank (Athletics Director) Gene Taylor and (Deputy AD/SWA) Jill Shields for their trust and belief in me,” Mansfield said. “They both are a huge reason why I am so excited to be a part of Kansas State Athletics.”

During his five seasons at Washington, Mansfield helped the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament four times, the Elite Eight in 2019 and then to the Final Four in the spring of 2021. As an assistant coach at Stanford, Mansfield coached 17 different All-Americans, four National Players of the Year and four future Olympians.

