5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
abc12.com
Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full day on Thursday after a water main break inside. Only JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes and Noble were open. The rest of the businesses inside the mall still were unable to welcome customers.
Most stores in Genesee Valley Center closed again without explanation
FLINT TWP., MI -- Most stores in Genesee County’s largest shopping mall have been closed for the second time this week as its owner deals with broken water pipes and any resulting damage. Just hours after Genesee Valley Center posted on its Facebook page that the mall would reopen...
wemu.org
Antiques store in Ypsilanti closing Friday after 'rewarding' 50 years in business
After 50 years, an Ypsilanti antiques store will close its doors for the final time tomorrow. Before the downtown institution becomes a music venue under new ownership, WEMU’s Josh Hakala spoke with the retiring owner of Materials Unlimited. With nearly a half century in business, Reynold Lowe says he...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire
Michigan State Police troopers used a specialized oxygen mask for pets to revive a dog pulled from a house fire in Saginaw late Thursday. Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire. Firefighters brought the dog, who is named Delilah, outside. Michigan State Police troopers grabbed a bag-valve...
abc12.com
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
abc12.com
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
abc12.com
Flint launching program to help new businesses navigate red tape
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Navigating red tape at Flint City Hall can be filled with frustration and headaches for new business owners. "This building has the potential for something. It's just what the city of Flint is going to allow," said Christopher Bowman. Bowman and his wife recently purchased a...
abc12.com
Area restaurants prepare for NYE and U of M football fans
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Area restaurants are preparing for New Year's Eve crowds along with football fans. Here in mid-Michigan, restaurants are preparing for what could be an especially busy day with people not only out to celebrate New Year's Eve, but also, football fans rooting for the Wolverines.
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
thelascopress.com
Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Opening a New Location on Hill Road
When you walk into the Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 11225 South Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc, one of the first things you notice are the colorfully decorated table tops and chairs. When you walk out you leave with an understanding of how good the food they serve really is.
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
abc12.com
Vassar dog scheduled to be euthanized after mailman incident
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Tricia and Jason Sanback are still emotional about the scheduled euthanization of their 8-year-old lab mix Duke. It comes after Duke attacked a mail carrier in Tuscola County this fall. A magistrate recently ruled that the dog is considered dangerous even though the family says he's...
