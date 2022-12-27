Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Southwest Airlines appears to be back on track at El Paso airport after chaotic week
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — After a week of travel chaos nationwide, Southwest Airlines claims its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday. "I finally got a flight today," Southwest traveler Jeanine Morse told KFOX14 at the El Paso International Airport. "We keep checking the schedule for the...
KFOX 14
Security added to unclaimed baggage at El Paso airport; Southwest continues cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The traveler's nightmare continues on its fourth day after almost all Southwest Airlines flights out of the El Paso International Airport were canceled. Southwest has canceled a total of 13,000 flights since December 22. A sea of lost luggage sits unclaimed at the El...
KFOX 14
KFOX14's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
KFOX 14
Agreement reached for man dressed as Spider-Man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who appeared in a video climbing the Chelsea Tower in central El Paso without permission will not face legal action. In November, Yancy Quiñonez, climbed the tower disguised as Spider-Man. HOME, the owner of Chelsea Tower that houses hundreds of seniors...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services capacity drops slightly due to increase in adoptions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services main shelter in northeast El Paso continues to be over capacity. In September, they reached over 1,000 animals, when normally they can house 300-400 comfortably. Capacity has been a problem at El Paso Animal Services for several months, it’s...
KFOX 14
Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
KFOX 14
What role do Texas DPS troopers have in El Paso for migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to send resources to El Paso, as part of a crackdown on unlawful border crossings. Truck inspections, traffic stops, troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety are more visible in recent weeks. Texas DPS talked to KFOX14 about its...
KFOX 14
Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
KFOX 14
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
KFOX 14
GALLERY: PITT team visits El Paso Children's Hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The PITT team visited patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning. The team spent time with children, took photos and signed autographs. Be sure to watch CBS4's Pre Game Show Friday at 11 a.m. on air and online before kickoff. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Police release statement on three arrests made in south central El Paso over the week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement released by the El Paso Police Department, three migrants from Venezuela were arrested after neighbors raised concerns over migrants in the Segundo Barrio. The complaints ranged from "drug activity" and people taking advantage of the migrants. Starting on Thursday morning...
KFOX 14
'Battle of Bands' event to be held at Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between Pitt and UCLA is scheduled for Friday but the pre-game festivities look different than the past years. Originally the Convention Center in downtown El Paso was set to host the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta on Thursday.
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
KFOX 14
Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
KFOX 14
Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
KFOX 14
1 shot during fight involving several people in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that happened in a Socorro neighborhood is under investigation. It happened at 366 Citadel Drive in Socorro around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim. Several individuals were involved in a fight in front...
KFOX 14
Live horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack Casino begins Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino begins on Friday. The racetrack and casino are located at 1200 Futurity Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Post time to start the 63rd season will be 12:25 p.m. A 55- day meet is planned...
