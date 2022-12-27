Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
abc12.com
Family of Dominick Calhoun wants to appeal mother's parole ruling
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole. After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
WNEM
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers revived a dog pulled from a house fire in Saginaw on Thursday night. Police and the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the fire on Ring Street around 9:20 p.m. Everyone made it outside when emergency crews arrived, but firefighters found the family dog unconscious near the front door.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
abc12.com
Sharmel Teague's family disagrees with her conviction in Family Dollar murder
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members disagree with Sharmel Teague's first-degree murder conviction three weeks before she, her husband and her son are sentenced for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard. Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, went to a Family Dollar store near downtown Flint...
abc12.com
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
abc12.com
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
The Oakland Press
‘Jackets for Joints’ promo deemed a success
A marijuana retailer’s recent holiday promotion reportedly brought in more than 1,000 jackets and coats for area kids in need. Puff Cannabis of Michigan’s “Jackets for Joints” promo offered a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls valued at $50 in exchange for a new jacket or coat for youngsters, ages 3 to 12 years old. Its seven stores participated, including its Madison Heights location where the company is headquartered.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
abc12.com
Vassar dog scheduled to be euthanized after mailman incident
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Tricia and Jason Sanback are still emotional about the scheduled euthanization of their 8-year-old lab mix Duke. It comes after Duke attacked a mail carrier in Tuscola County this fall. A magistrate recently ruled that the dog is considered dangerous even though the family says he's...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
abc12.com
Meijer in Bad Axe sells $4 million Michigan Lottery instant game winner
BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Macomb County man ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe in shock after realizing he won $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 42-year-old stopped into the Meijer at 100 Pigeon Road to cash in a couple other winning instant tickets. He noticed there were only two $30 Diamond 7s tickets left at the store, so he bought them both.
