Flint, MI

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Family of Dominick Calhoun wants to appeal mother's parole ruling

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole. After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers

It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers revived a dog pulled from a house fire in Saginaw on Thursday night. Police and the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the fire on Ring Street around 9:20 p.m. Everyone made it outside when emergency crews arrived, but firefighters found the family dog unconscious near the front door.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Sharmel Teague's family disagrees with her conviction in Family Dollar murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members disagree with Sharmel Teague's first-degree murder conviction three weeks before she, her husband and her son are sentenced for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard. Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, went to a Family Dollar store near downtown Flint...
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
‘Jackets for Joints’ promo deemed a success

A marijuana retailer’s recent holiday promotion reportedly brought in more than 1,000 jackets and coats for area kids in need. Puff Cannabis of Michigan’s “Jackets for Joints” promo offered a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls valued at $50 in exchange for a new jacket or coat for youngsters, ages 3 to 12 years old. Its seven stores participated, including its Madison Heights location where the company is headquartered.
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
Vassar dog scheduled to be euthanized after mailman incident

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Tricia and Jason Sanback are still emotional about the scheduled euthanization of their 8-year-old lab mix Duke. It comes after Duke attacked a mail carrier in Tuscola County this fall. A magistrate recently ruled that the dog is considered dangerous even though the family says he's...
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Meijer in Bad Axe sells $4 million Michigan Lottery instant game winner

BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Macomb County man ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe in shock after realizing he won $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 42-year-old stopped into the Meijer at 100 Pigeon Road to cash in a couple other winning instant tickets. He noticed there were only two $30 Diamond 7s tickets left at the store, so he bought them both.
