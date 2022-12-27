Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
penbaypilot.com
Howard Pierce Sawyer III, obituary
NORTHPORT — Howard Pierce Sawyer III, of Shore Road in Northport, has died. Known throughout the Belfast community as Buck, he was diagnosed with cancer in late November and passed away on December 28. His was a vivid personality, expressed through his talents as a musician, writer, metaphysician, designer of residential interiors and gardens, and most particularly as a friend.
penbaypilot.com
Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, obituary
SPRUCE HEAD — Arlene Grace (Kennedy) Baum, 93, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at The Homestead in Owls Head after a long period of declining health. Arlene was born April 4, 1929 in Waldoboro, the 4th child and only daughter of William Francis and Grace Evelyn (Calderwood) Kennedy. She had four wonderful brothers, Harold, John, Arthur and Ronald, who all predeceased her.
penbaypilot.com
Dorothy E. Williams, obituary
UNION — Dorothy E. Williams left the bonds of earth on December 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. The love, compassion, and respect we send with her will help cushion her journey to her Maker where she will be looking forward to greeting her mom and dad, Marion A. and Edward C. Hempel, Jr.
penbaypilot.com
John E. Daniels, notice
ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
penbaypilot.com
Tambara Lynn Arnold, obituary
MORRILL — Tambara Lynn Arnold, 30 of Morrill, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2022. Her family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Tambara was born September 7, 1992 in Waterville, Maine, to Carolanne Patterson and Doug Arnold. She graduated from Mt. View High School in 2011 and...
penbaypilot.com
Steve A. Pomeroy, obituary
SEARSPORT — Steve A. Pomeroy, 66, of Searsport, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born August 20, 1956, the son of Hugh and Virginia Pomeroy. Steve enjoyed playing baseball with the guys, tipping with his son Chris. He also loved...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast girls, Medomak Valley boys finish first at UMaine meet
ORONO — The Oceanside, Belfast and Medomak Valley indoor track and field teams traveled Thursday, Dec. 29 to the University of Maine to compete in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference meet. Girls Team Results. 1. Belfast — 132 2. Winslow — 72 3. Oceanside — 62 4....
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Montville among recipients of DEP funds for 2022 recycling and organics management projects
Montville and Rockland are among the recipients of the second round of Waste Diversion Grant awards for recycling and organics management projects in Maine. By increasing composting and recycling opportunities around Maine, these projects aim to divert waste from disposal. All five bids that Maine Department of Environmental Protection received...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH announce adjusted holiday hours for practices
ROCKPORT and BELAST — In observance of New Year’s, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) have announced the following adjustments to practice hours:. Walk-in care will be open from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and closed Sunday, Jan 1. Walk-in...
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
