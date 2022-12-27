ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

The Delay Continues: AEW Wrestler Receives Bad Medical News

That’s never good to see. With so many wrestlers on the AEW roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. There have been several names who have not been around for quite a while, which can raise the question of whether they will ever be back. One such star who has been gone for a very long time may not be around anytime soon due to an injury.
Yardbarker

Former All-Star is designated for assignment by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
randolphhub.com

No. 43 rides again

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. The announcement came at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) in Indianapolis. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NBC Sports

Kings Twitter avenges Nuggets trolling the victory beam

The Kings victory beam is beloved by just about everyone in NBA circles, especially those lucky enough to stare at the radiant purple lasers lighting up the Sacramento night sky after a victory. But like any signature feature tied to a sports franchise, it also opens up the Kings to a bit of trolling from other teams and fan bases.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview. There are at least eight active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy