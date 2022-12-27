ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WLOX

RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County. Updated:...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
PASCAGOULA, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11

A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

