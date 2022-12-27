Read full article on original website
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire
Mississippi man missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29. The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four […]
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. While that may be a surprise to many, it’s not to him and his family. Peterson said that decision was baked into the plans...
Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A four lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will finally be widened to six lanes, thanks to a $60 million MEGA Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry...
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A search warrant carried out by Gulfport PD on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, and Arthur Lamar Durr, 32. According to Sgt. Jason DuCré, the warrant was carried out on a house in the 3600 block of 19th Street.
