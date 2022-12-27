Read full article on original website
Beachgoer finds ghostly octopus washed up on South Padre Island
Judith Groome said it was the first she'd seen in 22 years.
KRGV
Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast
A large amount of dead fish were spotted washing up at Port Isabel and South Padre Island area. Officials say the dead fish are a result of last week's cold weather. The fish washed up near the lower Laguna Madre area just off the bay. Weslaco resident, Jesse Fonseca, spent the day out there fishing.
250 cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the Texas Gulf Coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 300 sea turtles were recovered by local wildlife recue groups since the recent cold snap. The Texas State Aquarium got help from multiple organizations Thursday to release 250 of those 300 turtles. All were impacted by the cold stunning event that experts said incapacitates the turtles, stranding them onshore.
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
KRGV
Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
Amid the Southwest Airlines cancellations, there have been some migrant families that were left stranded at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Eli Martinez is from Venezuela and said he was supposed to fly out of the Valley on Christmas Eve. "They gave me another flight in the 26 again they...
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
KRGV
Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues. Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week. General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50%...
Harlingen woman loses home, 6 pets in Christmas fire
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Maria Yanez, a Harlingen resident who has been living in her home for over 17 years, was sleeping in her home when she awoke to raging flames at 5 a.m. Christmas morning. The structural fire took all of Maria’s belongings, which included her six Chihuahuas that were trapped in the home. Yanez is […]
Mobile security cameras coming to San Juan streets
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the corner of busy intersections in the city of San Juan, red and blue flashing lights with a sign that reads police on the side can be visibly seen from miles away. The unit is called the rapid deployment camera and is a solar-powered security camera able to function anywhere there […]
Alton police patrolling streets for NYE celebrations
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s celebrations will soon begin across the Rio Grande Valley. Before the clock strikes midnight, many police agencies are teaming up with Texas DPS Troopers in patrolling area streets, looking for drunk or impaired drivers. According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw more than 48,000 crashes during the holiday season and […]
riograndeguardian.com
RGVHCC, RGVP, to co-host send off event for Valley’s legislative delegation
WESLACO, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership are co-hosting a Texas 88th Legislative Session Send Off Reception in Weslaco on Jan. 5, 2023. The 88th Legislature starts Jan. 10, 2023, and ends May 29, 2023. The RGVHCC-RGVP reception for...
KRGV
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
valleybusinessreport.com
Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen
Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
riograndeguardian.com
Lot where 4 Aces Bail Bonds was based is up for sale
EDINBURG, Texas – The land in Edinburg where legendary bail bondsman Fred Regalado used to have his 4 Aces Bail Bonds business is up for sale. Regalado’s office burned down in January 2011 and the lot, on S. Closner Boulevard, has remained vacant ever since. Now, says Mari Regalado, the company president, it is up for sale.
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
