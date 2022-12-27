Read full article on original website
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
FORT WAYNE/WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne inner-city icon passes away - Funeral Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was an inner-city icon has passed away. Brenda Lee Robinson died Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 78, according to an obituary on the Community Funeral Care Carmichael Chapel website. A dedicated community advocate, Robinson started working as a...
orangeandbluepress.com
Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund
Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
WANE-TV
Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 424 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 122,653 cases and 1,231 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
wfft.com
How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
wfft.com
FWPD investigating Thursday morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 11:30 Thursday morning at the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Someone called dispatch about a woman that had been stabbed laying in the road. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
wfft.com
Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout hosted by Trine University. The Bruins defeated Elkhart in their first game 77-34 and then followed that up with a 67-32 victory over Tippecanoe Valley in their nightcap. Lakeland defeated...
WANE-TV
Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
wfft.com
Fine Free - Allen County Public Library will soon erase overdue fines
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Public Library is going fine free. Overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders will be erased starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Patrons will also no longer accumulate fines and fees for anything overdue but they will pay for lost or damaged materials.
