wfft.com

Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson

Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne inner-city icon passes away - Funeral Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was an inner-city icon has passed away. Brenda Lee Robinson died Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 78, according to an obituary on the Community Funeral Care Carmichael Chapel website. A dedicated community advocate, Robinson started working as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
orangeandbluepress.com

Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund

Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating Thursday morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 11:30 Thursday morning at the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Someone called dispatch about a woman that had been stabbed laying in the road. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout hosted by Trine University. The Bruins defeated Elkhart in their first game 77-34 and then followed that up with a 67-32 victory over Tippecanoe Valley in their nightcap. Lakeland defeated...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fine Free - Allen County Public Library will soon erase overdue fines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Public Library is going fine free. Overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders will be erased starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Patrons will also no longer accumulate fines and fees for anything overdue but they will pay for lost or damaged materials.
FORT WAYNE, IN

